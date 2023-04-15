John Wayne Once Revealed the ‘Most Important Thing in Life’

Actor John Wayne had many famous sayings over the course of his life. He went down in history for the legacy that he left on the silver screen, but his importance extends beyond his performances. Wayne had many life quotes that he accumulated over his lifetime, many of which came from the mentors in his life, including his father. The movie star had a motivational saying that talked about the “most important thing in life.”

John Wayne came from humble beginnings

John Wayne | Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Wayne didn’t always live the life of a star in Hollywood. He came from humble beginnings under the name Marion Robert Morrison from Winterset, Iowa. However, his family moved to Southern California, where he ultimately found his love for entertainment. He started as a prop man at Fox, but he had a look meant for the silver screen. As a result, he landed some minor roles.

The actor earned his first major chance in a leading role in 1930’s The Big Trail. However, the Raoul Walsh-directed film bombed at the box office, which set him back. Fortunately, he managed to earn massive success with 1939’s Stagecoach, marking his first leading-role collaboration with director John Ford. Despite Hollywood pressures, he always stayed true to the values, for better or worse.

John Wayne said ‘tomorrow’ is the ‘most important thing in life’

“Tomorrow is the most important thing in life. Comes into us at midnight very clean. It’s perfect when it arrives and it puts itself in our hands. It hopes we’ve learned something from yesterday.” #JohnWayne pic.twitter.com/b7PkkE7aVt — John Wayne Official (@JohnDukeWayne) January 19, 2019

The official John Wayne Twitter account wrote about the quotes that he said over the course of his life. These words carried his morals, but they also put his perspective into context. He always wanted to get the most out of life, always seeing opportunity and hope in the future, even though he had traditionalist values of the past.

“Tomorrow is the most important thing in life,” Wayne said. “Comes into us at midnight very clean. It’s perfect when it arrives and it puts itself in our hands. It hopes we’ve learned something from yesterday.”

Wayne’s fans responded to the tweet, one of which called it “One of my favorite quotes of his.” Another comment said, “I just love this quote. If only we could always remember that tomorrow is a new day and we get to take what we’ve learned with us and do better.”

He brought his morals to the silver screen

Wayne gained a lot of value throughout his life from the teachers that he had, including his father and Ford. However, he represented a masculine icon on the silver screen that many audiences looked up to. The movie star was very careful about the roles that he accepted, refusing to give up on his values, even when playing a character.

The movie star turned down big roles in movies such as High Noon because he didn’t appreciate how they portrayed America. His morals represented an era that has come and gone that his longtime fans continue to hold onto, loving the heroes that he played, such as John Elder in The Sons of Katie Elder and Sgt. John M. Stryker in Sands of Iwo Jima.