John Wayne’s Bear-Hunting Trip Went Horribly Wrong on ‘Red River,’ Montgomery Clift Hated It

Movie star John Wayne himself saw a major turning point in his career when Red River came about. He played Thomas Dunson, who was significantly older than the actor’s real-life age. Nevertheless, Wayne delivered a powerful performance in Red River, claiming it to be the first time he considered himself a “real actor.” While filming, the Western film star went on an awful bear-hunting trip that especially soured his co-star, Montgomery Clift.

‘Red River’ actor John Wayne went on a bear-hunting trip

L-R: Montgomery Clift as Matt Garth and John Wayne as Thomas Dunson | John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Todd McCarthy’s Howard Hawks: The Grey Fox of Hollywood explored some of the most memorable moments while filming Red River alongside major stars, such as Wayne and Clift. Director Howard Hawks’ son, David, shared his favorite memory when it came to a bear-hunting trip that he took alongside the two lead actors. Even though he looked upon the memory with fondness, it didn’t go so well.

“We had an old Army sergeant as a guide,” David said. “It was near the Mexican border. We were looking for smaller Mexican brown bears, and we rode and rode through the mountains. We never saw any bear, but we did get lost. The guide admitted that he didn’t know the way back. So, John Wayne took charge, and he really and truly led us back. One horse fell, lost its footing, and broke its leg, and we had to shoot it.”

Montgomery Clift hated the bear-hunting trip John Wayne trip

On a hunting trip, John Wayne accidentally shot Ward Bond in the back with Bond's shotgun. Wayne carried Bond quite a distance to the hospital & no significant damage was done. Ward did get the last laugh by willing that same shotgun to The Duke after Ward's death ?? pic.twitter.com/Pnn5XVWE3K — John Wayne Official (@JohnDukeWayne) March 10, 2018

According to McCarthy, Clift was a true outsider from the group that included Wayne on Red River. He initially tried to be a part of the group, demonstrated by his attendance on the bear-hunting trip. Additionally, the young actor joined Wayne and Hawks in their late-night poker games. Yet, he eventually found that he simply didn’t fit in with their crowd, and that’s OK.

“They tried to draw me into their circle, but I couldn’t go along with them,” Clift said. “The machismo thing repelled me because it seemed so forced and unnecessary.”

Clift didn’t like the trip, nor did he appreciate the vibe of the group, As a result, he spent a lot of time alone and would frequently leave the set when he didn’t have to be there.

John Wayne and Montgomery Clift had off-screen tensions

Wayne and Clift had to have a certain amount of animosity on the screen for Red River. Their characters increasingly butt heads while they’re on a cattle drive, which changes the power dynamic between the two. The tension between them wasn’t only on the silver screen, as it extended into real life.

In response to the bear-hunting trip, Clift teased, “You see what happens when you turn a bunch of fascists loose in the hills?”

Makeup artist Web Overlander said, “Clift couldn’t take a piss by himself. Hawks must be an idiot if he thinks that s.o.b. can act.” Meanwhile, Wayne added, “Clift is an arrogant little bastard.”

Wayne blamed Clift for not earning an Oscar nomination on Red River, although they both gave extraordinary performances that pushed their careers forward in ways neither of them expected. The Western was Clift’s first major Hollywood role, propelling him into an Oscar nomination for his second film in The Search.