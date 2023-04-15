John Wayne’s Property ‘Rancho Pavoreal,’ Is for Sale: A Look at the Ranch’s History

John Wayne died in 1979, but he remains one of the most well-known Western movie stars ever. Interest in Wayne’s movies isn’t the only aspect of his legacy that prevails. Interest in the man often called ‘The Duke’ also remains high. Fans with $12 million lying around can own a piece of Wayne’s estate. The ranch he once owned is officially for sale…again.

John Wayne’s former ranch, Rancho Pavoreal, is up for sale

John Wayne’s former ranch, Rancho Pavoreal, is officially for sale. The 2000-acre property hit the real estate listings in March. Prospective buyers have the chance to own the property, which includes a three-bedroom home, a barn, and a three-car garage. The property is currently listed for $12 million, a $2 million increase from the last time it was listed.

the base of Palomar Mountain | George Rose/Getty Images

Rancho Pavoreal offers more than just acres of uninterrupted land. According to the property’s real estate listing, Rancho Pavoreal comes with riding trails and sweeping views of the valley and Palomar mountain and creek. The property was last listed for sale in 2021.

John Wayne used the property to host private events

John Wayne’s ranch changed hands after his death, but while he was alive, he utilized the sprawling, 2,000-acre property to host private events. According to Silicon Valley, Wayne bought the property with a co-owner in the late 1930s. The identity of that co-owner is unknown.

John Wayne | Bettmann/Getty Images

While Rancho Pavoreal was set up to function as a working cattle ranch, that’s not how Wayne used it. Over the years, the Western star mostly used the property to host guests and private events. Guests who joined Wayne at the rural property were treated to horseback riding, shooting, and other outdoor activities. Following his death, the ranch changed hands multiple times. Still, it was rarely used for actual ranching purposes. Instead, the property was commonly marketed as a dude ranch.

Rancho Pavoreal once had a famous neighbor

The neighboring ranch also has a Hollywood connection. According to The Dirt, the neighboring property was once owned by Walt Disney. The Disney family purchased several ranches over the years, including a 500-acre sprawl in Wyoming and other California ranches for filming purposes.

Walt Disney | Getty Images

The area where Wayne and Disney owned property might seem off the beaten path. After all, the sites are rather rural. Logistically, it makes perfect sense for a Hollywood heavy-hitter looking for a taste of the country to purchase in the area. Both Wayne and Disney’s former ranches sit on the outskirts of Hemet, California, a town of 90,000 in the San Jacinto Valley. Hemet is ideally located for Hollywood’s elite. It’s only 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Whether another A-lister will take possession of the ranch is anyone’s guess; however, it seems unlikely. Currently, Wayne’s former ranch is being marketed as a working ranch, cross-fenced and ready for cattle. If that’s how it will be utilized remains to be seen.