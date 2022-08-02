Johnny Depp’s Lawyers Said Amber Heard ‘Wants a Circus’ When Claims of Erectile Dysfunction Surfaced

Unsealed documents from Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard might suggest the actor experienced erectile dysfunction. However, his lawyers claimed that talk about his “medical history” was an attempt to create “a circus” in a highly publicized trial.

Read on to find out what Heard suggested about Depp’s sexual function and how it related to her allegations against him. Plus, what else has been reported about those unsealed documents?

Amber Heard’s legal team wanted to reveal Johnny Depp’s alleged erectile dysfunction, according to unsealed documents

After the court unsealed pre-trial documents that shed new light on some of what didn’t come out before the jury, reports emerged that Heard’s team wanted evidence of Depp’s alleged erectile dysfunction submitted during the trial. They argued it was pertinent to her accusations against him.

Those allegations included graphically detailed instances of abuse that allegedly occurred in their relationship. “Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition is absolutely relevant to sexual violence …” Heard’s team argued to the judge (per PEOPLE).

They added, “Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes it more probable that Mr. Depp would be angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard …”

Lawyers claimed Amber Heard ‘wants a circus’ after bringing up Johnny Depp’s alleged erectile dysfunction

Over 6,000 pages of court filings suggest the omission of certain pieces of evidence might have worked in Johnny Depp’s favor. Here are the biggest takeaways from the newly unsealed documents https://t.co/1J7l2WMpxm — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 1, 2022

PEOPLE reported that Depp’s attorneys responded to the request to include evidence of erectile dysfunction in the televised trial. In their filing to the judge, they called it an attempt to create a media frenzy.

They claimed Heard’s team “wants a circus” and would take the trial “down a number of unnecessarily salacious rabbit holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical history.”

During the trial, Depp maintained that he had not committed sexual or physical violence against Heard in their history together. He claimed she was, in fact, the violent abuser in the relationship and that he’d hoped for a “peaceful, private” divorce.

Unsealed documents suggested Johnny Depp’s team reserved the right to use Amber Heard’s past against her

Johnny Depp's Lawyers Wanted Amber Heard Nudes and Exotic Dancer Past Revealed in Court (Reports) https://t.co/eVwBvqXXCj — People (@people) August 1, 2022

According to those unsealed court documents, Depp’s team requested to use nude photos of Heard as evidence. Her team also claimed that opposing counsel wanted to “frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms. Heard was at one time an escort” based on a “brief stint as an exotic dancer” years ago.

In response to such requests, her lawyers successfully argued it would be inappropriate to bring up “irrelevant personal matters” during the highly-publicized trial.

Notably, Heard’s team unsuccessfully attempted to have the judge declare a mistrial and is now filing an appeal. “… There are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice,” a spokesperson for Heard said (per PEOPLE), adding they “believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

