Jon and Rachel Walters from '90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Day' have split up after years of failed attempts to get him a U.S. visa.

A 90 Day Fiancé love story has come to an end. Jon and Rachel Walters have split up after years of failed attempts to get him a visa that would allow him to move to the United States.

Jon Walters of ‘90 Day Fiancé’ says his visa situation is ‘hopeless’

Jon and Rachel made their TLC debut in season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé’: Before the 90 Days. They later appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? She’s a single mom from New Mexico who connected with Jon, who lives in England, on a karaoke app. After meeting in person, they got married in 2018. However, they’ve never been able to live together in the same country.

Jon was not able to obtain a visa to join Rachel in America because of his criminal record, which includes a past assault charge from when he was in college. She could not move to the U.K. because of her custody agreement with her ex. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic meant even in-person visits were off the table for a time. Now, after more than seven years together, Jon and Rachel have given up on making their relationship work.

“It’s over … The future we wanted for so long isn’t the future we will have,” Jon wrote in a Facebook update (via In Touch) on May 7. “We knew before we started that it would be hard but always had hope to keep us going when things got tough.”

Jon went on to call his visa situation “hopeless.”

“We aren’t the perfect couple, I know I’m far from the husband and father I want to be or wish I could be,” he added. “We need time and space to get our heads around this and figure out what happens next.”

‘Long distance relationships can be brutal,’ Rachel Walters says

Rachel Walters from ’90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days’ | 90 Day Fiancé via YouTube

Rachel confirmed her and Jon’s breakup in an Instagram update.

“It absolutely pains me to post this. This isn’t the update we wanted to share,” she wrote. “This isn’t the ending we were hoping for. Nor is it the finale we were thinking would happen. Long distance relationships can be brutal on the toughest of couples. We fought hard for a long time and stayed strong for over seven years, waiting.”

Unfortunately, Rachel said that “so much consecutive time spent apart … has taken its toll.”

“We have, unfortunately, grown too far apart. The decision has been made, on our end, to not continue,” she wrote. “The visa journey is sadly over. It’s the end of an era and was not an easy decision to have to make. Please give us the privacy and time to adjust to our new reality.”

She went on to thank those who had supported her and Jon over the years.

“Here’s to the cherished read pages and to new chapters,” she added. “I love you all.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

​​