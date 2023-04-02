Jordan Fisher and His Wife Were Best Friends Before They Started Dating

Jordan Fisher has been on the pop culture scene for 10 years. He rose to fame for his work in several high-profile Netflix films. Fisher is a true triple threat, a performer who is able to sing, dance, and act with equal skill. He’s acted on Broadway, in television, and in movies. And for many fans of all ages, he’s one of the hottest up-and-coming young actors of his generation. While he’s very busy professionally, Fisher has a peaceful home life, thanks to his relationship with his wife, Ellie Woods.

What is Jordan Fisher best known for?

Fisher was born in Alabama in 1994. As a child, Fisher became invested in the idea of a musical theatre career. And after he acted in a variety of stage productions, his fervor only intensified. Fisher was eventually spotted by a talent scout. After moving to Los Angeles, he landed guest roles in TV shows on Nickelodeon and the Disney Channel.

According to IMDb, Fisher got his big break in 2016, when he played the role of Dodie in the TV movie Grease Live! In the years that followed, his star continued to rise, with roles in Liv and Maddie, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.

Jordan Fisher and his wife were childhood friends

Ellie Woods and Jordan Fisher attend the Premiere Of Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” at the Egyptian Theatre on February 03, 2020 in Hollywood, California. | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Even as Fisher’s career has taken off, he’s remained very grounded. His relationship with his wife Ellie Woods has been one of those grounding factors. According to Elle, Fisher first met his future wife in Alabama, when he was just 13. The two grew up together, developing their shared interests in theatre and the stage.

The actor would later explain that they were friends for years before things turned romantic. “We’ve been best friends for over a decade before we started dating, and so there was a pretty easy transition into going into dating, and then it didn’t take any time at all for me to know she was my person,” he said.

In 2019, after about three years of dating and many more years of friendship, Fisher popped the question. They tied the knot in November 2020, in a private ceremony at Walt Disney World Resort. Fisher told People that the wedding was everything that they hoped it would be, despite the pandemic.

“We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal,” he said. “I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person.”

Jordan Fisher and his wife recently welcomed their first child

me and my people pic.twitter.com/plV6MF2xUV — papa fish (@jordanfisher) March 15, 2023

It didn’t take long before the newlyweds decided to expand their family. In December 2021, just one year after their fairytale wedding, the two announced on social media that they were expecting their first child. In June 2022, Jordan and Ellie Fisher welcomed their son, Riley William. The proud parents took to social media to share their son’s birth announcement.

As reported by Page Six, Fisher captioned the post “what a journey this has been. we’re so incredibly blessed to finally meet our first born.” In the months since Fisher and his wife welcomed their son, the two have continued to post on social media, making it clear that they are as connected and close as ever.