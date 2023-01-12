Joseph Sikora Shared a Snippet of ‘Power Book II: Force’: Season 2

Power Book IV: Force opened a new chapter for Tommy as he launched his business in Chicago following the death of his best friend and business partner, James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick). However, he soon discovered that the Windy City was a bit more than he bargained for.

Force Season 2 has already been filmed, and Sikora recently shared a snippet of the upcoming season in the forthcoming season.

Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan in ‘Power Book IV: Force’ | Starz

‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 will be a reset

With a new showrunner at the helm, Force Season 2 will be a reset for the series. Gary Lennon was on the team that helped develop the Tommy character on Power.

“Our show is now in the brilliantly capable hands of Gary Lennon, who is now our showrunner,” Sikora told TV Line. “I’m overjoyed. The fans have got to be ecstatic… Now you have the true voice of Tommy Egan back. Gary Lennon is the cultivator of that… I could not be more excited about that. However, whatever Gary comes up with — and if that’s knocking boots with Claudia — I can only promise that, however twisted that is at this point, it will make sense.”

Fans think that when the series returns for the second season, it will be explosive. During the Season 1 finale, Liliana (Audrey Esparza) died at the hands of Claudia (Lili Simmons). Now fans are certain that Tommy would be out for revenge when the show returns.

This Tommy AT ? HIS ? BEST. ? Catch the season finale of #PowerForce now on the @STARZ App. pic.twitter.com/o5bpd34U9S — Power Book IV: Force (@ForceStarz) April 19, 2022

Joseph Sikora shared a snippet of ‘Force’ Season 2

The second season of Power Book IV: Force has finished filming in Chicago. However, Starz has not yet shared a release date. However, Sikora showcased a short snippet from the forthcoming season on Instagram.

“I think the closer we get to Tommy, so many good things were happening to him, you couldn’t touch him,” Sikora told The Wrap. “He felt invulnerable in some ways. And just when it seemed like everything was going good, things change.“

The clip shows Tommy entering a room with a gun and beating someone up before casually walking away from an explosion. At the end of the clip, the Chicago skyline can be seen in the distance before the words “Season Two” appears on the screen.

Fans are convinced ‘Power Book IV: Force’ Season 2 will be connected to ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Season 3

Though Force has not yet been released, rumors continue to swirl that the new season may overlap with Power Book II: Ghost Season 3.

The Force Season 1 finale connected Tommy’s activities in Chicago with Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) and the Tejadas business dealings and organization in New York. Fans might remember from Ghost Season 1 that the Feds believe Tommy is dead. Since he hasn’t exactly been laying low in the Windy City, we’re certain they will uncover the truth soon.

Fans will have to wait until Power Book II: Ghost Season 3 premieres in March to see what happens.