Josh Duggar Allegedly Receives ‘Regularly Expired’ Food in Prison, Insider Says

Duggar family followers know all about Josh Duggar’s prison sentence. Josh was convicted of obtaining child sexual abuse material, and he’s now spending the next decade behind bars. According to a source, his prison regularly serves expired foods to the inmates. Here’s what’s going on.

Where is Josh Duggar now? He went to prison following his guilty conviction

Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Josh Duggar is spending his prison sentence at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. Currently, Josh’s attorneys are looking to overturn his case. He went in front of a judge in February 2023 for his appeal. His defense team filed the appeal brief on Oct. 3, 2022.

Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar, isn’t pleased by the appeal. “Of course, she prayed that Josh was wrongly convicted, that he had changed his ways and was innocent, but he was found guilty, sentenced and she accepted it,” the source told In Touch Weekly. “That was a nightmare for her. It’s been very difficult for her and while the appeals may be necessary, for her, it just feels like it’s dragging this nightmare on.”

There’s a chance that Anna could move to be closer to Josh, too. An additional source told In Touch Weekly that she “does want a change from her life in Arkansas.” Anna also spends time with her sister who lives near Josh’s prison.

He allegedly receives ‘regularly expired food’ in prison

Josh Duggar’s life in prison doesn’t seem glamorous. A source told The Sun that the prisoners at FCI Seagoville, which include the Duggar family member, are served expired food by the staff.

“The food they get is regularly expired,” the source shared. “They’re just, like, really disgustingly expired, always by at least a couple of weeks. And it’s, like, milk. All sorts of like stuff that can’t be expired for that long. They had a run of cereal that had bugs in it, and so people just couldn’t eat their cereal because it was filled with bugs.”

The insider also noted that the prison “runs out of food” fairly often and for days.

“It’s only ever been like a one or two-day thing at a time, but the portions are also small enough to where if you can’t afford to buy food on commissary, you’re going hungry,” the insider said.

Another inmate says Josh Duggar isn’t in any danger behind bars

Ex-reality TV star Josh Duggar appeals child porn convictionhttps://t.co/Jrg7GMEHIe pic.twitter.com/fZIg0JeFjR — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 17, 2023

While Josh Duggar may be served expired food, a fellow inmate at FCI Seagoville said the Duggar family member isn’t in any real danger at the prison. Inmate Anthony Accurso told The Marshall Project that Josh doesn’t have to worry because “the BOP makes sure high-profile people are safe because it’ll be a black eye on the Bureau if they get hurt. So, they send them to the safest prisons they can, and those are the sex offender prisons.”

“In regular facilities, sex offenders usually aren’t involved in prison gangs because most won’t allow them in,” Accurso added. “Here, it’s a little different because people in gangs are in the minority, so they will accept some sex offenders to keep up their numbers. It’s on a case-by-case basis; it depends on how heinous the crime was.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.