Josh Duggar Spent Solitary Confinement With ‘1 of the Nastiest People in the Unit,’ Source Says

Duggar family followers know Josh Duggar will spend the next 10 years in prison. Josh was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material and now spends his days at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas. The prison recently put him into solitary confinement after catching him with a cell phone. The Duggar family member reportedly spent time in his cell with another inmate notorious for having issues with personal hygiene.

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence included solitary confinement after he obtained a cell phone

Josh Duggar’s prison sentence was officially extended after guards caught him with a cell phone. According to The Sun, the judge originally set the Duggar family member’s original sentence for 151 months behind bars. This put his release date on Aug. 22, 2032. But the Bureau of Federal Prisons website now lists his release date on Oct. 2, 2032.

The publication notes the prison put Josh into the Special Housing Unit after they found he had a cell phone in his belongings. He originally entered solitary confinement in February. As of March 3, 2023, he remained there.

Insiders noted the poor conditions within solitary confinement. “I can tell you that the SHU there is so bad that the regional office was just down there to see what was going on,” an insider told The Sun. “They’ve been keeping prisoners in the SHU indefinitely, not letting them have DHO hearings, which let them know when they’re getting out.”

He reportedly spent solitary confinement with an inmate who had issues with personal hygiene

Josh Duggar likely didn’t enjoy his prison time spent in solitary confinement and reportedly had an unpleasant cellmate. An insider spoke to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup about who Josh had to spend time with while in the SHU.

“Josh had it particularly bad because he was locked up [in the SHU] with another prisoner who is one of the nastiest people in the unit,” the source shared. “[This person] is known as ‘Joe Dirty’ because of his poor hygiene and his general gross demeanor.”

The source added that this prisoner was “downright crazy and nasty,” and Josh spent his 35th birthday with him.

Reddit users wondered how Josh would have a cellmate while in solitary confinement. It appears the SHU isn’t wholly “solitary,” as they typically house two or three inmates in one room. “Someone posted elsewhere that it isn’t solitary, but a mini section of three-four in a unit, so maybe two in a cell,” a user clarified.

Are Josh and Anna Duggar still together?

Josh and Anna Duggar remain together while Josh finishes his prison sentence. Anna once publically supported Josh via Instagram, but she removed all social media after public backlash. It seems Anna might be unable to speak to Josh for quite some time due to the cell phone debacle.

A source explained to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup that Josh can’t have visitors or take phone calls for 180 days as part of his punishment over the cell phone. “That means Josh can’t talk to his wife at all for 180 days,” the source said. It’s unclear if this will have an effect on their marriage, but it looks like Anna will continue to support Josh from afar.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

