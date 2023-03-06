Josh Duggar Turns 35 in Prison: How Old Will He Be Upon His Release?

Josh Duggar, the eldest son of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, just celebrated his 35th birthday. This birthday didn’t include a “chocolate mess,” the Duggar family’s signature birthday treat. Instead of hanging with his family, Josh Duggar is locked away in a federal prison. The convicted sex offender will spend many more birthdays the same way. Just how old will he be when he’s released?

Josh Duggar spent his first birthday in federal prison

Josh Duggar turned 35 years old on March 3. It was the first of many birthdays he’ll be spending as a federal prisoner, and rumor has it that his birthday wasn’t marked by a visit from his wife and kids. According to an alleged insider, Josh has been spending his time in solitary confinement after being caught with contraband.

Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

While Josh’s 35th birthday was the first he spent in federal prison, it isn’t the first time he spent his birthday behind bars. A jury found Josh Duggar guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021. Once the guilty verdict was read, Josh was transferred to a local detention center to await sentencing. Judge Timothy L. Brooks sentenced him in May 2022. He was moved to FCI Seagoville in June.

How old will the sex offender be when he’s released from prison?

Josh’s 35th birthday has come and gone while he spends his days behind the walls of FCI Seagoville. He’ll have to deal with several more happening the exact same way. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Josh will not be released from federal prison until at least August 22, 2032.

Josh will spend nine more birthdays as an inmate, making him 44 years old when he’s released from custody. That doesn’t ensure he’ll get the chance to stay on the outside for good, though. To remain a free man, Josh Duggar must register as a sex offender, avoid unmonitored contact with minor children, including his own, and will not be allowed access to the internet.

Josh and his wife, Anna Duggar, have seven children. According to court orders, when he is released from jail, he’ll need to be chaperoned while spending time even with his minor children. Most of Josh and Anna’s kids will be adults or into their teens by the time he is released. His youngest child, Madyson Lily Duggar, was born in October 2021. She’ll be almost 11 when Josh is released. His eldest child, Mackynzie Duggar, will be 22.

Will Anna Duggar remain married to Josh Duggar?

Following Josh Duggar’s arrest, Anna Duggar stood by his side. Family followers criticized her for remaining dedicated to her marriage, despite the nature of Josh’s crimes. Even after being convicted, Anna insisted he was innocent. She even took to Twitter to share court records to “prove” someone else could have downloaded the images found on Josh Duggar’s computer.

There is more to the story: https://t.co/edtFkD0dVi — Anna Duggar (@Anna_Duggar) February 3, 2022

While the mother of seven was once super dedicated to her husband, rumors are now swirling that that may no longer be the case. Rumors that Anna and Josh were at odds with each other began swirling over the summer. According to an insider, Anna and her incarcerated husband were battling over whether Anna should move the family to Texas to be closer to the prison he is housed in or remain in Arkansas.

More recently, an insider spoke with In Touch and claims Anna is still coming to terms with the situation and is placing distance between herself and the Duggars. What that means for the future of her marriage to Josh is anyone’s guess. If Anna does stay in her marriage, she too will be 44 years old when Josh is released from prison, making it unlikely that the couple will welcome any more children together.