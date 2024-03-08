Josh Duggar had visitors early this week, just a day after her turned 36. His wife appeared to be a no-show, though.

Josh Duggar turned 36 on March 3, but the in-prison celebration was nothing like the ones he had back home in Arkansas. In FCI Seagoville, where Josh will reside for the next decade after being convicted of receiving and possessing child pornography, it’s just a normal day. Still, the disgraced former reality TV star did get a visit following his birthday. His brother and brother-in-law were reportedly present for a visit on Monday. His wife, however, was not.

Josh Duggar’s brother and brother-in-law visit him in prison

An alleged insider spoke to the U.S. Sun and revealed that Josh Duggar did, in fact, have visitors for his birthday. Some of his closest family members were no-shows, though. According to the insider, Joseph Duggar, Josh’s younger brother, and David Waller, his brother-in-law, appeared at FCI Seagoville for a visit with the convicted sex offender. They sat and chatted during visiting hours.

While it isn’t the first time David Waller, who lives just an hour from the facility, has visited his brother-in-law, it is the first time Joseph Duggar has been spotted at the federal lockup. David Waller is married to Anna Duggar’s sister, Priscilla Waller, and has been a staunch supporter of Josh Duggar.

Duggar family followers were shocked to learn Joseph Duggar made the drive from Arkansas to Texas to see Josh Duggar. While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have openly supported Josh Duggar since his arrest in April 2021, most of his siblings have either condemned his actions or stayed relatively quiet. Joseph Duggar is one of the siblings who did not issue a public statement after his arrest. He did not appear at the courthouse during Josh Duggar’s trial.

Anna Duggar did not appear at the facility

An insider noted Joseph and David’s presence at Seagoville. Still, a familiar face appeared to miss the birthday festivities. The same onlooker did not spot Anna Duggar on the property. Josh’s wife of 14 years opted to sit this visit out.

Anna Duggar has been spotted at the prison multiple times since Josh was moved to the federal facility in June 2022. Since he was sent to solitary confinement for having contraband on his person in January 2023, a visit has not been reported.

That, of course, does not mean Anna Duggar isn’t visiting her troubled husband in prison. She may have been on the property without anyone spotting her. She’s gone almost entirely underground since Josh’s arrest. She’s opted to delete her social media accounts and rarely appears in photos on her extended family’s social media accounts.