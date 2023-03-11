Running on Duggar Time Is No Longer an Option for Jailbird Josh Duggar

Josh Duggar spent his 35th birthday in federal prison and will spend many more in the exact same place. By press time, he has spent more than a year behind bars, with the last nine months being spent in a federal correctional facility in Texas. His address isn’t the only thing that has changed for the disgraced former reality TV star, though. Josh Duggar’s prison schedule, including his wake-up time, looks much different than it once did.

What time does the Duggar family actually get up?

The Duggar family never kept a traditional schedule. After all, the parents and the children had nowhere to go most of the time. Jim Bob Duggar didn’t work a conventional job with set hours for most of his career, and the Duggar kids didn’t attend public school. They set their own schedule, and according to the family, that schedule kicked off later on in the morning most of the time.

In 2010, Jessa Seewald explained that the Duggar family was filled with night owls, many of whom found their stride after 9 pm. Most of the family stayed up well into the early morning hours, with even the littlest Duggars opting to forego sleep until midnight or later.

Since the family didn’t believe in early bedtimes, their wake-up times were substantially later, too. While many people are out of bed by 7 am, the Duggars prefer to sleep in a bit. Michelle Duggar once suggested her daily schedule started at 8 am, but footage from the family’s show suggests most of the Duggars didn’t rise until closer to 9 am or later. Even as adults, the family prefers late nights. Josh was no different than the rest of his supersized family. Even as a young adult with a family and a job, he complained about waking up early. Well, sleeping late is no longer an option for Josh Duggar.

Josh Duggar’s mornings start awfully early in prison

As a convicted sex offender, Josh Duggar no longer has the right to make his own schedule. While living inside FCI Seagoville, he needs to follow the facility’s schedule. That schedule includes very early mornings. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, most federal prisoners are expected to rise at 6 am and are called the breakfast a short time later. Those who do not get up promptly may miss the meal and be subject to disciplinary action.

Josh doesn’t get to keep his old evening routine, either. Not only must prisoners wake up early, but they are also expected to be in bed by a specific time, too. In most federal correctional institutes, the lights go out at 11 pm, and prisoners are expected to go to sleep. Apparently, the Duggars’ evenings are just getting started around that time. Josh is also expected to make it to meals, work, and head counts at a set time. Getting places at a specified time wasn’t one of the family’s strengths, either.