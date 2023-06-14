Is Steve Harvey's courtroom comedy reality TV series, 'Judge Steve Harvey,' real or fake? Here's what to know about the show.

Fans know Steve Harvey best for The Steve Harvey Morning Show and Family Feud — and he’s also a judge in ABC’s Judge Steve Harvey. The reality TV courtroom show brings court cases to the forefront during primetime hours, and fans get to see Harvey perform silly antics as he’s hearing those who stand before him. So, is Judge Steve Harvey fake? Here’s what to know about the

Is ‘Judge Steve Harvey’ fake?

Fans of Judge Steve Harvey have seen litigation TV shows before. Two parties enter the courtroom before Steve Harvey, and they each plead their case. Harvey hears them out and adds comedy into the mix to make the show appealing to viewers.

So, is Judge Steve Harvey real or fake? While aspects of the show appear legitimate, Harvey himself has no background in jurisprudence, and he doesn’t hold any legal licenses. Other TV shows, like Judge Judy and The People’s Court, were also created for entertainment value, but they contained judges with backgrounds in the judicial system.

With that said, Judge Steve Harvey doesn’t have a script. While Harvey might not contain a background as a judge, it seems he really does listen to real problems brought in by those who participate in the show. Additionally, Harvey expresses genuine reactions to the issues before him.

Another aspect of the show that adds to its legitimacy is that cast members must act spontaneously while on-screen. They reportedly aren’t allowed to premeditate actions that will occur while they’re filming.

Like all reality shows, the show creators don’t just pick anyone to appear. But once cast members are thoroughly screened, they’re encouraged to say and act authentically as Harvey hears them out.

Participants are paid to take part in the show

‘Judge Steve Harvey’ | Danny Delgado/ABC via Getty Images

Most of Judge Steve Harvey appears more real than fake — and it all starts with the cast members. Production goes through a hefty process to pick who will appear before Steve Harvey, and those chosen get paid to appear. According to the casting website, the show offers a “$1,000 honorarium” to “litigants for their appearance.” Those hoping to get cast must be at least 18 years of age and legal residents of the U.S.

While paying contestants may make the series feel less legitimate, it doesn’t impact whether the show has real or scripted moments. Production pays contestants to act as themselves and present their real-life cases to Harvey, though production likely makes them aware that Harvey himself doesn’t have any real credentials as a judge.

Steve Harvey admits he doesn’t know much about law

Judge Steve Harvey needs the perfect lead to sell the series — and Steve Harvey explained why he makes such a perfect judge. And it has to do with the fact that he doesn’t have a law degree.

“I have a very keen awareness of judging people and listening to what they say and reading between the lines,” he said, according to On the Red Carpet. “And plus, I don’t just use the law. I look at the story. I’m more concerned with the story than anything. And so when people are talking to me, I’m listening to the story. So I make my ruling based on the story — I don’t really care what the law is because I don’t really know it anyway.”

“I don’t know nothing about provision 1, paragraph 2, none of that,” he continued. “None of that, I don’t really know. I know what a speeding ticket is and I know what attempted murder is. … I try to avoid both of them.”

Judge Steve Harvey airs Wednesdays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.