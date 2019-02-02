Jussie Smollett Once Told Ellen DeGeneres: ‘There’s Never Been a Closet That I’ve Been In’

Empire’s Jussie Smollett has been quiet about his personal life over the years. He mostly tries to focus on his singing and acting work during interviews. And he once discussed with Ellen DeGeneres why he isn’t more forthright about his personal relationships.

Jussie Smollett | Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Jussie Smollett was reluctant to reveal he is gay

Smollett told DeGeneres he is not ashamed to be gay. But he said he initially didn’t say anything because he wanted to protect his personal life. Here’s what Smollett told DeGeneres (via Entertainment Tonight):

“It was really important to me to make sure that it got across that there is no closet, there’s never been a closet that I’ve been in. … I don’t have a closet. But I have a home and that is my responsibility to protect that home. So that’s why I choose not to talk about my personal life. But there is, without a doubt, no closet that I’ve ever been in. And I just wanted to make that clear.”

What Jussie Smollett has said about his personal life

Smollett told Kandi Burruss on her Bravo talk show Kandi Koated Nights that he has dated women. But he said that it’s been a long time since he was last in a relationship with a woman. “I definitely have dated some beautiful women, and it was all real,” he told Burruss.

Smollett also Page Six back in 2018 that: “I’m in a relationship, and I’m happy.” However, the star wouldn’t say much more about the topic.

What’s next for Jussie Smollett

In March 2022, Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail — and he received fines — for falsely reporting himself as a victim of a hate crime back in January 2019. He has since been released and still maintains his innocence.

He made an appearance at the BET Awards in June 2022 and discussed his directorial debut with B-Boy Blues.

“It’s so meaningful,” he told Extra. “I grew up with ‘B-Boy Blues’ as the book, so to be able to be embraced by James Earl Hardy… We were able to make a timeless love story that doesn’t necessarily look like every other love story, but no love story is like the next, but we still identify with love… I grew up with ‘Jason’s Lyric,’ ‘Boomerang’… ‘Pretty Woman’… and I identify with all of them, even though I am a gay man. I identify because I identify with love.”

