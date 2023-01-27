‘And Just Like That…’ Photos Rile Maren Morris: ‘You Can’t Just F*** With Us for Decades’

And Just Like That… the reboot of the mega-popular HBO series Sex and the City premiered in 2021, and fans were overjoyed. Audiences couldn’t wait to see what was new in the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), although Samantha was not seen on screen.

Shockwaves ran through homes and watch parties when Carrie’s husband, and love of her life, John, aka “Big” (Chris Noth), died of a sudden heart attack in the very first episode.

We grieved with Carrie and felt for her as she recovered from the loss of Big, and even began dating. We also followed as Miranda ended her marriage to Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and fell for Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez). Then there were the trials and tribulations of Charlotte’s marriage to Harry Goldenblatt (Evan Handler) and life with their two daughters.

By the end of season 1, it looked like Carrie was beginning a relationship with her podcast producer Franklyn (Ivan Hernandez).

Maren Morris reacts to ‘And Just Like That…’ Instagram

Filming has begun all over New York City for season 2 of And Just Like That… and the series’ Instagram has been sharing plenty of photos.

Recently @justlikethatmax and @sarahjessicaparker shared a photo of Carrie and her other love interest from the Sex and the City days, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), holding hands while walking down the streets of NYC. It was captioned “Shh. Don’t tell anyone.”

Many Instagram users commented their excitement, surprise, and even anger at the photo, including some celebrity fans.

Andy Cohen said “Feeling good about this.”

Amy Sedaris commented “Telling everyone!”

Country star Maren Morris exclaimed, “OK you can’t just f*** with us for decades it’s not fair”. Morris was just 8 years old in 1998 when Sex and the City first aired. It just proves that through streaming and syndication, there are new generations of fans who are now watching And Just Like That…

What happened between Carrie and Aidan on ‘Sex and the City’

Carrie was heartbroken over Big. Not only did he break up with her and move to Paris, he came back engaged to someone new.

Then, along came Aidan. The furniture designer was everything Big was not. He was kind, down to earth, and he really loved our heroine. For a while, the couple seemed very happy together. She even quit smoking for him.

Unfortunately, the couple ran into Big and his wife Natasha at a furniture show. Her ex began to call her again and admitted he was unhappy in his marriage. Eventually, they began an affair, which ended after they were caught by Mrs. Big.

Carrie confessed to Aidan at Charlotte’s wedding, but he was unable to forgive her. They broke up, but soon Carrie wanted him back.

When she attempted a reconciliation, he famously screamed at her, “You broke my heart!” But Aidan could not resist his ex and they did get back together.

The furniture designer proposed and she accepted but, in the end, Carrie decided she could not marry him and broke his heart. Again. Ugh, poor Aidan.

Aidan in ‘And Just Like That…’

Aidan did not pop up at all in season 1, although there were rumors that he would appear. Corbett may have started the rumors, but it turned out to be a joke, which Parker revealed at the end of the season.

“It was fun for him to say that,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a free country first of all.’ And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun.”

But this time it isn’t just a rumor. The Instagram photo is proof that Aidan is back. It also appears as if we may see some sort of romance between him and Carrie in season 2.