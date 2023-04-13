Justin Bieber or Selena Gomez: Who Has the Higher Net Worth?

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are two of the world’s most popular artists who started their careers as child stars. Like most young celebrities, their lives have been under public scrutiny and the subject of headlines for years. Both artists have garnered so much love and attention, and now fans want to know who has the higher net worth. Is it Bieber or Gomez?

Justin has a higher net worth than ex Selena Gomez

Bieber and Gomez are household names in the music industry. Individually, they’ve amassed an almost cult-like following, with hundreds of millions of followers on social media. And in a popularity contest, Gomez takes the cup, with over 331 million followers, with Bieber at 287 million followers.

However, when it comes to bank accounts, Bieber is ahead with an estimated net worth of $485 million, according to Parade, while Gomez is at $95 million.

The huge difference between the two artists’ net worth stems from Bieber’s recent decision to sell his music catalog. The 291-song catalog was sold to Hipgnosis Song Management CEO and founder Merck Mercuriadis in January 2023 for $200 million.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber | Michael Buckner/Staff

Another significant factor in the gap between their net worth is Gomez’s 2016 decision to take a backseat from touring to focus on her physical and mental health. Most artists make a killing from going on tour, as is the case for Bieber, grossing over $53 million on his very first tour.

His subsequent shows have been wildly successful. And it’s no wonder he could afford to pop the question to his now wife Hailey Bieber with a stunning oval-cut diamond, estimated to be worth about $600 grand.

Where does Justin Bieber’s money come from?

London Town wif my baby Hailey Bieber pic.twitter.com/mL8jjaMo6l — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 13, 2021

Bieber’s primary source of income is his music. He broke Elvis Presley’s record, becoming the youngest artist to have seven albums topping the Billboard charts at No. 1. Since he started, the “Peaches” singer has sold over 70 million albums worldwide, according to CBC.

The “Holy” singer is among the highest-paid performers, with an average annual income of about $80 million. And when on tour, he cashes in about $1 million per show. As per Forbes, Bieber owns a stake in Spotify, which means he makes even more every time listeners stream on the platform.

The “Yummy” singer also makes a ton of money selling his own merchandise and working as a brand ambassador. His biggest brand ambassador paycheck so far has been from OPI Nail Polish — $12 million. He also earned $3 million from his work with Adidas, and his other brand affiliates include Beats by Dre, Calvin Klein, and Proactiv.

The Grammy Award Winner also owns a lucrative fashion line — Drew House — which sold out its first collection in a single day. With all he has going for him, the sky is clearly the limit for “Beibs” journey.

How does Selena Gomez make her money?

Selena Gomez stuns in new selfie wearing Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore’ cardigan. pic.twitter.com/JzJoZGGnc4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 3, 2023

Gomez is a multi-talented artist, actor, film producer, and smart businesswoman with multiple investments. Parade estimates her annual income at $7 million. Although she started as an actor, her primary source of income is her widely successful music career, with 39 songs making it on the US Billboard Hot 100, earning her millions of dollars.

The Wizards of Waverly Place star is also the founder of Rare Beauty — a cosmetic company that aims to challenge conventional beauty standards by providing a wide range of shades and a focus on ease of use. The company grossed over $60 million in sales in its first year.

Speaking to Nylon about the drive behind her cosmetic line, the “Come & Get It” singer said, “I developed all the products to be uncomplicated and easy to use. Almost everything in the line is liquid and is so easy to blend into the skin.”

A huge chunk of the two-time Grammy Award Winner’s money comes from brand endorsements. E! News reported that her five-year contract with Puma earned her a whopping $30 million. Her other brand partnerships include Coach, which brought in $10 million, Adidas, and Pantene. She has a reputation for a great work ethic, which may be the reason behind her success.

Being a child star comes with its fair share of challenges, and it’s never a guarantee of success. But when it comes to Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, fans can’t help but be proud of their growth.