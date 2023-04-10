What is Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s Age Difference?

Justin Bieber was only 13 years old when he was discovered and given a chance to be an international singing and dancing sensation. Selena Gomez has been acting since age 10 and has starred in a range of popular movies and television shows for kids, including Wizards of Waverly Place. With their similar trajectories to stardom, it almost seems inevitable that these two would someday meet.

Bieber and Gomez were romantically linked as teens. But as many teen relationships go, there were many ups and downs, breakups, and makeups, that, unlike most teens, were international headlines. Whether it was age, issues with cheating, or other factors that led to the couple’s final breakup, fans will never truly know.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started dating when they were teens

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber arrive at the 2011 American Music Awards | JB Lacroix/Contributor

Bieber started dating Gomez in 2010, though the young couple didn’t go public until 2011. According to Vogue, the first date between the two teen megastars happened at an IHOP. There, they were spotted cuddling. At the time, Bieber was just 16 years old, and Gomez was 18, according to Britannica. However, this initial meeting was met with denials of a romantic relationship.

On New Year’s Eve 2010, the couple was spotted again getting cozy and kissing in St. Lucia for the holidays. However, it wasn’t until February 2011 that the couple became official. They attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party together and were quickly dubbed “Jelena” by the media, giving fans of both artists plenty to swoon over.

The couple was just under two years apart in age, and Selena is older. Justin was born on March 1, 1994, and Selena was born on July 2, 1992.

The couple was on-again/off-again many times

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez continue to enjoy their Jamaican getaway! See the pics: https://t.co/C8Bq6XttwE pic.twitter.com/Uf0Ippzowm — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) February 21, 2018

Although the couple was together for more than seven years, the relationship wasn’t always happy. The couple had a few significant breakups and then would get back together.

The first breakup of Bieber and Gomez occurred in November 2012. Throughout the first two years, the couple had denied many rumors, including one about a pregnancy. The cause for the first split was speculated to be their age and issues with trust between the two.

Over the next few years, the lives of the two stars become a maze of short-lived relationships, health issues, struggles with the law, and more that make the headlines. It wasn’t until November 2015, when Bieber was filmed serenading Gomez in a hotel room that fans assumed the two were back together. But by January, Bieber was linked to Hailey Baldwin.

The couple didn’t officially start dating again until November 2017. But again, the rekindled romance didn’t last more than six months before the couple broke up for good. Gomez was 26 when they broke up, while Bieber was 24.

Bieber and Gomez finally called it quits for good in 2018

Hailey Baldwin's old tweets about Justin Bieber (and Selena Gomez) are a goldmine: https://t.co/tnD0tG8WbJ pic.twitter.com/FhnYWK1MQ2 — E! News (@enews) July 10, 2018

The split started with fans noticing the couple was leaving a church service separately. This prompted sources to release statements saying that the couple was “hitting pause” so they could “focus on their spirituality,” according to People.

One question fans have had for Bieber is whether his rekindled romance with Gomez overlapped a budding romance with Baldwin. Baldwin has stated on more than one occasion that there was no overlap between the relationships and that Bieber had been single for a while before they became an official couple. After that, their relationship moved quickly, and the couple was married in late 2018, according to Britannica.

Gomez is still taking it slow. According to Newsweek, she has recently been spotted around New York City with Zayn Malik, the British singer formerly of One Direction. Although not officially confirmed by either celebrity, many fans have been spotting them in different NYC locations since November 2022.