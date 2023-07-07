Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey hold a Duggar family record. They are the couple who has gone the longest without announcing their first pregnancy. They have no competition in sight.

Justin Duggar is one of the lesser-known children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Justin was born just before the Duggar family was discovered by TLC and spent most of his life on camera. Still, he was rarely focused on in 19 Kids and Counting or the family’s follow-up show, Counting On. Now a married man, Justin has opted to stay mostly out of the spotlight. Still, Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, hold a Duggar family record. They are the couple who have gone the longest without announcing their first pregnancy.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have been married for more than two years without a pregnancy announcement

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey married in February 2021 in Texas. The couple’s relationship moved quickly. Justin announced his courtship in September 2021 and his engagement to Claire just two months later. Their wedding, just three months after that, shocked Duggar family followers, largely because of Justin’s young age. Justin proposed to Claire 11 days before his 18th birthday and married her just three months after he turned 18.

Regardless of how quickly they ran down the aisle, things have slowed down for the young couple since then. They’ve been married for two years and four months and still have not announced their first pregnancy. They are officially the Duggar couple who has waited the longest to announce a pregnancy by a large margin. There is no word on if the couple is purposefully holding off on having kids or if they are dealing with medical complications that would prevent pregnancy.

Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo previously held the record for the longest wait between the wedding and a first pregnancy

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey aren’t the only Duggar couple to hold off on making a pregnancy announcement for a while after marriage. While many of the Duggar kids have had children within the first year of marriage, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo evidently made a conscious decision to wait.

The couple wed in November 2016 and settled into married life in Laredo, Texas, after an international honeymoon. Duggar family followers expected a pregnancy announcement within a few months, but it didn’t come. In fact, Jeremy and Jinger didn’t announce their first pregnancy until January 2018, 14 months after their wedding. Their first daughter, Felicity Nicole Vuolo, was born in July 2018. Before Justin and Claire, they were the couple who waited the longest to announce their journey into parenthood.

Several Duggar kids had honeymoon babies

While Justin and Claire and Jinger and Jeremy might not be outliers among the general population, they are within the Duggar family. Jim Bob and Michelle regularly preached about their thoughts on birth control, and it appears many of their children brought those beliefs into marriage, too. Several Duggar kids have given birth to honeymoon babies.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard made quick work of starting their family. The couple married in June 2014 and announced their first pregnancy in August of the same year. Their first son, Israel Dillard, was born in April 2015. Jill and Derick have moved away from the Duggar family beliefs and now use birth control to plan their family. The couple’s second son was born in 2017. Their third son was born in 2022.

Joy-Anna Forsyth and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed a honeymoon baby in February 2018. The couple married in May 2017. Before Gideon’s arrival, Duggar family followers speculated that Joy may have been pregnant before walking down the aisle, but there is no validity to that claim.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell also welcomed their first son, Garrett Duggar, exactly nine months after their wedding. The couple wed in September 2017. Garrett was born in June 2018.

Most recently, Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, announced a pregnancy quickly after their wedding date. The couple married in March 2022 and welcomed their daughter on Christmas Day 2022.