Kacey Musgraves Debuts New ‘Boy Smells’ Room Spray

Kacey Musgraves is a chart-topping country artist and one of the masterminds behind the “Slow Burn” Boy Smells candle. Now, the same spicy/smoky scene is available in room spray form (or body spray — Musgraves doesn’t judge).

Kacey Musgraves attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Musgraves included “Slow Burn” on Golden Hour, earning praise from fans for the 2018 release. The songwriter also created a candle with Boy Smells — appropriately named “Slow Burn.”

The scent is described as a spicy/smoky mix with notes of “elemi, black pepper, ginger,” “labdanum, rasberry, and rose absolute,” as well as “amber, tonka bean, smoked papyrus, and cedarwood.”

“Glowing and dark…,” Musgraves said in a statement. “Commanding, but not in a hurry, like the last sips of a Negroni at the bar down the street, expressed through hints of elemi and tonka bean. The ‘scentiment’ of SLOW BURN is about pausing along the way to relax and enjoy exactly where you are right now. Burn in a hurry.”

Kacey Musgraves x Boy Smells release ‘Slow Burn’ room spray

Months after the release of the “Slow Burn” Boy Smells candle, Musgraves announced her scent would be available in room spray form — or body spray if you’re ambitious.

“The best-selling candle available now in the form of a moody and delicious room spray,” Musgraves captioned her newest Instagram post. “[If you spray it on yourself I won’t judge you.] But, fun fact: the candle wax can be used as a solid perfume. It’s skin safe!”

There are a few ways to purchase items from Musgraves’ collaboration with Boy Smells — the first being the artist’s official online merchandise store. The same candle and room spray options are available on the Boy Smells website. On Merch Bar, fans can preorder the Slow Burn room spray, which is expected to ship around March 17.

On the Boy Smells website, the Slow Burn room spray costs $52, although as of March 13, the product is sold out. The stadard 8.5 oz candle costs $52, while the Magnum 27 oz candle costs $108.

Fans react to the new Kacey Musgraves collaboration

After the candle (and the room spray) were announced, fans took to social media, sharing their support for the country artist-turned scent enthusiast.

“Kacey, we need a body spray or perfume,” one Instagram user commented on her post, while another wrote, “I want the candle SO MUCH SO BAD. I’d probably never light it, too precious.”

“I will say I’m impressed with how the smell burns, though,” one Reddit user noted. “Some candles smell good, but burning them doesn’t make them fill the room, but this one does. I like it, but $40 was a lot. I bought a small votive of another scent alongside it just to get the free shipping because $40 + $10 shipping was a little ridiculous.”