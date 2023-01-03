Will There Be a ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 2? What We Know About the Netflix Series

Kaleidoscope, the newest experimental limited series on Netflix, quickly jumped to the streaming service’s No. 1 spot upon its release on New Year’s Day. Many fans are intrigued by its non-linear concept — the episodes can be watched in any order — as well as its heist storyline. But will that intrigue be enough to land Kaleidoscope a season 2? Here’s what we know about the future of the Netflix series.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Kaleidoscope Season 1.]

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap in ‘Kaleidoscope’ Season 1 | Netflix

What happens at the end of ‘Kaleidoscope’?

Kaleidoscope follows thief Leo Pap, formerly known as Ray Vernon (Giancarlo Esposito), as he builds a team to rob a security firm’s underground vault containing $7 billion in bearer bonds. That security firm is owned by his nemesis, Roger Salas, formerly known as Graham Davies (Rufus Sewell). Graham betrayed Ray several years prior, and Ray is out for revenge.

In the episode “White,” fans see the heist unfold. While Leo and his gang manage to steal the $7 billion, Leo’s daughter, Hannah (Tati Gabrielle), who had been helping Leo from the inside, double-crosses them. She steals the money and sends it back into the world. However, Roger gets arrested, as Leo plants a stolen necklace in his safe.

Meanwhile, “Pink” catches up with the crew six months later. Most of them have died, either by killing each other or getting killed by the FBI. Leo gets shot by a mysterious figure in a tunnel, although it’s not clear if he dies. Stan (Peter Mark Kendall) seemingly gets caught by the FBI, and Judy (Rosaline Elbay) escapes with some money and passports.

Netflix has not yet renewed ‘Kaleidoscope’ for season 2

I came up with a bunch of different orders to watch Kaleidoscope in so you don’t have to pic.twitter.com/FE6IiwjzM9 — Netflix (@netflix) January 2, 2023

At the time of this writing, there’s no word on Netflix renewing Kaleidoscope for season 2. With the heist complete, Roger in prison, and most characters dead, this story seems to be wrapped up. Plus, Netflix billed the eight episodes as a limited series from the start. On the other hand, Kaleidoscope has already proven popular, which could be a good sign.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Netflix renews or cancels Kaleidoscope. In the meantime, they could always rewatch the season 1 episodes in different orders for a new viewing experience every time.

‘Kaleidoscope’ creator Eric Garcia has ‘plans’ for season 2

Even though Netflix hasn’t announced a decision yet, Kaleidoscope creator Eric Garcia is already looking ahead to season 2. He told Newsweek that if the show gets renewed, the writers will likely keep it as an anthology.

“This is an anthology show and, if we are fortunate enough, we do [have plans]. Netflix and we all decided to make another season anthology,” Garcia shared. “This story is self-contained, right? This is what it is. But I would work with these actors again in a heartbeat. They’re all phenomenal and just good people to work with, and [they] just threw down with this when I set it up in a really good way.”

However, revisiting the season 1 storyline is not out of the question, either. After all, there are still plenty of loose ends and gaps in Kaleidoscope‘s 24-year timeline. Garcia added:

“I think there are aspects of these characters that I love, and keep in mind between ‘Violet’ and ‘Green’, for example, there’s 17 years to play with, between ‘Green’ and ‘Yellow’ there’s seven years to play with. You could have a contained story that’s three years within there about these characters, you could keep the same characters or at the same time do different characters, you could do another heist thing, you could do a different genre entirely. There are different ways to Kaleidoscope the kaleidoscope, so to speak. So I don’t know, all I know is this one is very self-contained and I hope people just dig into it and go for it and have a good time.”

Kaleidoscope Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.