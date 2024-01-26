Kane Brown's "Used to Love You Sober" hit a milestone before he even had a recording contract. Brown revealed his retrospective feelings on "Used to Love You Sober."

Country star Kane Brown’s “Used to Love You Sober” hit a huge milestone before he even had a recording contract. The tune’s impact on the world of country music was impossible to ignore. Brown revealed what he thought of “Used to Love You Sober” in retrospect.

Kane Brown wrote ‘Used to Love You Sober’ while he was working 2 jobs

During a 2020 interview with The Standard, Brown discussed the impact of “Used to Love You Sober.” “I was working two jobs, and I was bored, but I loved to sing, so I was just putting videos up on Facebook for the heck of it,” he said. “It took me years and a lot of videos but I finally got there. I wrote a song called ‘Used to Love You Sober,’ it went to the top of the iTunes country chart and that’s how I got my record deal.”

“Used to Love You Sober” isn’t Brown’s best song. However, it paved the way for a lot of the “Thank God” singer‘s later music. Many of his later tunes have the same heart-on-his-sleeve lyricism as “Used to Love You Sober.” Even though the “One Thing Right” singer‘s sound has expanded, he still sings with the heavy Southern twang he used on “Used to Love You Sober.”

Kane Brown revealed what it was like getting a gold record for the song

During a 2016 interview with Digital Journal, Brown recalled receiving a gold record for “Used to Love You Sober” at the Gramercy Theater. “That was awesome,” he recalled. “It was a different crowd being in New York. There were more guys than usual, but it was fun since they were all jamming up.

“That felt amazing, I wasn’t even expecting to get that on stage,” he added. “It was a great achievement, and a dream come true. I never thought I would ever have a gold single.”

“Used to Love You Sober” was his favorite of his own songs. “I have a lot of songs on the album that are growing on me, but ‘Used to Love You Sober’ was my first gold single,” he said.

How ‘Used to Love You Sober’ performed on the country charts and pop charts

While “Used to Love You Sober” topped the iTunes country chart, it didn’t perform as well on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. There, “Used to Love You Sober” reached No. 15 and stayed on the chart for 24 weeks. The tune appeared on the EP Chapter 1. That EP reached No. 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums.

The tune was also a minor hit on the pop charts. “Used to Love You Sober” reached No. 82 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week. That wouldn’t be a big deal for a rapper or a pop singer, but it’s a big deal for an up-and-coming country musician. Meanwhile, Chapter 1 peaked at No. 9 and stayed on the Billboard 200 for four weeks.

“Used to Love You Sober” changed Brown’s life forever and it had a special place in his heart.