Kane Brown said “One Thing Right” reflects decisions he made when he was young. The tune was a big hit despite missing the top 40.

Country music and EDM aren’t as distinct as they might seem. Kane Brown and Marshmello collaborated on the awesome single “One Thing Right.” Brown explained why the tune feels like the opposite of Marshmello’s “Happier.” Both songs became hits, but one was far more popular than the other.

Kane Brown said his Marshmello collaboration ‘One Thing Right’ is about his wife

Marhsmello’s “Happier” is an EDM song about someone who is leaving his lover because he feels he’s holding her back. “One Thing Right,” on the other hand, is about a man who is happy that his partner has stayed with him despite his flaws.

During a 2019 interview with Billboard, Brown contrasted “Happier” with “One Thing Right.” “We wrote a tune that’s basically the opposite of that,” he explains. “It just … tells you everything that I’ve done wrong growing up and it’s saying that the one thing I did get right was you, talking about my wife.”

Kane Brown discussed how listeners reacted to him being a country pop singer

“One Thing Right” is one of many examples of Brown incorporating other genres into his country music. During a 2020 interview with The Standard, Brown discussed his attitude toward crossing over “Everybody already calls me ‘pop country’ so I just want to go ahead and claim that title,” he said. “I want to have songs on pop radio and I want to have songs on country radio. I don’t see why that should be a problem.”

The “Thunder in the Rain” singer explained the way some country fans react to his music. “There are people who are, you know, ‘red dirt country,’ who are still on Merle Haggard and Johnny Cash, and they can’t stand me,” he said. “My fans love all genres of music.” Any fan of the “Thank God” singer will know that he’s not afraid to incorporate R&B, pop music, dance music, rock, and hip-hop into his sound.

“I was a nervous wreck coming into the country music scene, and I did feel like I had to dress a certain way and do certain things,” Brown added. “Now I’m at a point where I can do my own thing.”

How ‘Happier’ and ‘One Thing Right’ performed on the charts in the United States

“Happier” is Marshmello’s biggest hit in the United States. It reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 52 weeks. Billboard reports that “Happier” became the sixth most popular tune of 2019 in the U.S.

“One Thing Right” wasn’t quite as big. It merely hit No. 36 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 23 weeks. The tune was the 89th biggest hit of 2019 in the U.S. Despite their popularity, “Happier” and “One Thing Right” have not appeared on any of Marshmello’s albums. However, we can safely assume they’ll both appear on a greatest hits album someday.

“One Thing Right” and “Happier” are different songs but they’re both some of the most popular EDM songs in recent memory.