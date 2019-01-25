Kanye West Sued for More Than Half a Million Over Yeezys

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian should be relaxing and enjoying their lives right now, especially in light of their latest baby announcement. However, things are about to get quite stressful for Kanye. It was recently announced the rapper is being sued because of a deal that reportedly went bad regarding his Yeezy shoe brand.

Kanye seems to be in trouble over fleece

Kanye was sued by a company that claims his company put in an order for more than $600,000 to make fleece fabric for Yeezys, but they never got their money, reports TMZ.

In the lawsuit, which was obtained by TMZ, Toki Sen-I Co. says it made a deal last year with Kanye and Yeezy Apparel where Toki Sen-I would manufacture fleece fabric for the Yeezy shoes. The company says it has worked with Kanye in the past and that they always received payment for their work until now.

Deal or no deal?

The total fleece order was roughly $624,000. Toki Sen-I Co. reportedly manufactured the fleece but allegedly received an email from Yeezy Apparel saying they were going to scrap the deal. According to reports, a lot of fabric was manufactured. There was reportedly 53,500 yards of fabric at $10.81 a yard that needed to be paid for.

Toki says it tried to settle

According to TMZ, Toki tried settling with Kanye’s company, but it hasn’t had much luck. In addition, Toki says it tried to recover losses by selling the fabric to other buyers but that didn’t work because the material was specifically made for the Yeezy brand, so other companies didn’t want it. Right now, Toki is asking for $624,000 in addition to storage fees.

This is the shoe brand Kanye likes almost as much as Yeezys

Surprisingly, Kanye likes shoes other than Yeezys. He admitted that one of his favorite shoe brands is Karhu, a brand from Finland founded more than 100 years ago, reports GQ.

Kim Kardashian also has a favorite shoe other than Yeezys

Although Kim is big on supporting her husband (and any other member of her family), she does have a favorite shoe that wasn’t designed by Kanye. One of Kim’s favorite shoe styles is Hermés strappy sandals, reports Footwear News. Kardashian told her fans she happened to run into the designer of her favorite heels (Pierre Hardy) at the airport and shared with him how much she loved his design.

Follow Sheiresa Ngo on Twitter.

Read more: How Tall Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West?