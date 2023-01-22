Kate Chastain Slams ‘The Traitors’ for Having an Unfair Advantage

The Traitors on Peacock has taken the world by storm, and most fans can’t get enough of this intriguing reality competition series. However, others weren’t too happy with the show’s structure, including one of the stars of The Traitors — Kate Chastain.

Kate Chastain competed in ‘The Traitors’ on Peacock

Twenty people — 10 celebrities and 10 civilians — gathered at a castle in Scotland to compete in a game full of deception and murder. Among the stars of The Traitors Season 1 was Kate Chastain, known for her role as Chief Stew on Below Deck. The other celebrity contestants were Arie Luyendyk Jr., Brandi Glanville, Cirie Fields, Cody Calafiore, Kyle Cooke, Rachel Reilly, Reza Farahan, Ryan Lochte, and Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick.

During the premiere, host Alan Cumming did not select Kate to be a traitor. So her role would be as a civilian, even though everyone thought she was a traitor.

Kate quickly formed an alliance with her Bravo family members, Brandi and Reza. Unfortunately, the traitors — Cirie, Cody, and Christian de la Torre — murdered Reza the first night. Afterward, it was seemingly Brandi and Kate against the world.

Following Brandi’s banishment in episode 3, Kate was about ready to give up. Everyone thought she was a traitor, so she was just waiting for the day when she was either banished or murdered. Sadly for Kate, that day didn’t come until the finale.

Kate actively sabotaged missions, much to the despair of the other players. And it was only toward the end of the game that Kate started to help. However, it was all for nothing because Cirie, Andie Vanacore, and Quentin Jiles banished Kate during The Traitors finale. Ultimately, Cirie won the $250,000 grand prize as she was the only traitor left standing.

Kate shared why she wanted to quit ‘The Traitors’

Following the release of The Traitors, Kate discussed her experience on the show on Twitter. One fan asked her, “Just need to know whyyyyy on earth you signed up for the show if you ‘hate missions,’ hated participating, wanting to go home, hating every minute of being there? Please tell us. We have bets on the answer.”

Kate answered, “I was told it was a psychological game. I had no idea there would be difficult and gross physical challenges. Also, it was pretty clear that the way the game was set up, the Traitors had too much of an advantage. Would you push a barrel up a mile of mountainside for free?”

Kate claims that the traitors — Cirie, Cody, Christian, and Arie — had an unfair advantage in the game. So it’s safe to say that Kate’s lack of trying stemmed from the knowledge that she wouldn’t win.

The Traitors US is iconic and I’ve missed Kate Chastain on my TV so much. What a star. pic.twitter.com/6BWVW2f8zZ — Jack Roskopp (@jackroskopp) January 15, 2023

Will there be a season 2 of ‘The Traitors’?

Peacock has yet to renew The Traitors for season 2, but we believe there is a strong possibility that the show will continue.

The first season has been a success, and fans are already speculating about who could be and should be on the show. Perhaps Survivor queen Sandra Diaz-Twine is up for a Scottish getaway? Or maybe Big Brother icon Janelle Pierzina will be invited to play the game? The options are endless when it comes to casting reality stars for The Traitors.

The Traitors, starring Kate Chastain, is available to stream on Peacock.