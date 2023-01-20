Kate Middleton’s Body Language Shows She’s Unfazed by Prince Harry’s Memoir, Expert Says

Kate Middleton showed her usual confidence and poise during a recent royal engagement. One body language expert pointed out the signs that Prince Harry’s memoir Spare probably hasn’t had a “profound effect” on Kate, based on her gestures and expressions.

Kate Middleton | JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s body language shows Prince Harry’s book hasn’t ‘had a profound effect’ on her, according to expert

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, body language expert Darren Stanton shared his analysis of Kate’s gestures and expressions during her visit to Foxcubs Nursery on Jan. 18.

Kate has made several appearances since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare and she doesn’t show “signs of distress” about the book, according to Stanton.

“I don’t believe the release of Prince Harry’s new book has had a profound effect on Kate,” he explained.

Stanton continued, “From her body language, she appears totally at ease and isn’t showing any signs of distress or frustration. In fact, she’s even more confident as usual.”

Kate always shows professionalism during public appearances, giving her focus to the engagement while ignoring outside distractrations, like Harry’s book claims. “She is clearly focused on the task at hand and wants to do the very best for the venue she is attending,” Stanton noted.

Kate interacted with the young children at the nursery, as she got down on their level to chat with them and took interest in their activities, including an arts and crafts project.

Expert says Kate Middleton didn’t reveal any nervousness

Stanton further discussed the ways Kate displayed confidence during the engagement, looking at her voice, which didn’t show any nerves.

“When someone is nervous, their voice pitch tends to go up or crack, however, while analyzing videos of Kate from the day, her voice was completely on the same level, which denotes confidence,” he said.

Additionally, he said, “Her posture appeared open and her eye contact was consistent with the non-verbal signals of a very confident person.”

Stanton added, “She seemed very comfortable in her surroundings and her own skin. While some people may expect them to be fazed, it’s business as usual for Kate and William.”

Expert says Kate Middleton has similar ‘magic’ as Princess Diana

In an interview with The Mirror, royal expert Ingrid Seward pointed out that Kate has a way of making people ignore any negative headlines about her, similar to how Princess Diana won everyone over.

“Diana once explained to me that she used to feel nervous about engagements if negative stories had been written in the press that day,” Seward said.

The royal expert continued, “She imagined people would judge her by what they had read rather than how she presented herself in real life. She need not have worried as she charmed everyone anyway regardless of what had been said about her.”

Kate possesses that same kind of charm, according to Seward. “The current Princess of Wales is the same,” she said. “Whatever Prince Harry wrote that made her sound petty and difficult, will be ignored the moment people see her in the flesh.”

Seward added, “She has the same magic as her late mother-in-law. The flashing smile, the ability to chat to anyone and her empathy with children.”

In his book, Prince Harry revealed details about Kate and Meghan Markle’s disagreement over bridesmaid dresses and an incident when Meghan joked Kate had “baby brain.” When William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan met to discuss the “baby brain” comment, Harry wrote how Kate gripped the edges of her chair “so tightly that her fingers were white” and William scolded Meghan for the comment.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.