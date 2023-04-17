Kate Middleton ‘Built up Resentment’ Toward Meghan Markle After Not Being Able to See Queen Elizabeth on Deathbed, Royal Author Claims

When details emerged that Queen Elizabeth II was on her deathbed, several family members began making arrangements to rush to her bedside. That included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who happened to be in the U.K. when they got the news that the queen was not doing well. However, the Duke of Sussex was told he was welcome at Balmoral Castle to see his grandmother but his wife was not.

Because of that, the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) was not permitted to go either and according to a royal author, Kate has never forgotten that and “built up resentment toward Meghan” over it.

Meghan Markle, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince George, and Kate Middleton during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey | Tim Merry – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan not being allowed to see queen meant Kate couldn’t go either

As news spread that the queen was unwell, the Duke of Sussexes’ representatives initially said that Meghan would accompany him to Scotland to be with her. But hours later it was announced that Meghan would stay behind in London.

Prince Harry gave his side of the conversation he had with his father about that in his memoir Spare writing: “He told me I was welcome at Balmoral, but … without her. He started to explain his reasons, but they didn’t make any sense at all, and it was disrespectful as well. I did not tolerate it from him. Don’t even think about talking about my wife like that. ‘Repentant,’ he said, stammering, that he simply didn’t want the place to be full of people. Nobody’s wife was going to go, not even Kate, he told me, so Meg shouldn’t either.”

However, Prince Edward’s wife the Duchess of Edinburgh (formerly Sophie, Countess of Wessex) was permitted to be there as was Charles’ wife Camilla.

Prince William has been photographed driving the Queen's sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, along with Edward's wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, into Balmoral Castle. https://t.co/NXNQyMI3Ck — CNN International (@cnni) September 8, 2022

Biographer says Kate built up ‘resentment’ toward her sister-in-law

When it was confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex would not travel to Balmoral, it was announced that Kate would not either and would remain in Windsor with her children.

In his book Our King Charles III — The Man And The Monarch Revealed , royal biographer and historian Robert Jobson wrote about how that affected Prince William’s wife.

“Privately, [King Charles] wanted to say Meghan was not welcome but he couldn’t say that to Harry so he personally intervened and asked Kate to stay back so that it was fairer on Meghan,” Jobson wrote (per Express). “Kate deliberately stayed away but she desperately wanted to be there with the queen in her last moments. That’s eaten Kate up and has built up resentment towards Meghan.”

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Meghan Markle photographed at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in Westminster Abbey | Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry arrived after the queen died and revealed what he hoped for her

While Charles and Princess Anne were by the queen’s bedside when she died, the monarch’s other family members did not make it in time.

It was reported that because Harry had been so persistent about bringing Meghan with him and arguing with his father about it, he missed the flight that carried Prince William, his aunt, and uncles. Therefore, the Duke of Sussex was forced to take an even later flight.

Harry revealed in his book that he found out about the queen’s death online upon landing at Aberdeen Airport and checking the news sites. The prince said that when he finally did get to Balmoral and was able to see his grandmother after she died, he whispered that he “hoped she would be happy” and that she would be with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had died a year earlier.