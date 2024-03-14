Just how much should the royal family reveal about the Princess of Wales' health questions a royal editor.

Kate Middleton‘s health has been the subject of much speculation since the Princess of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024. While the palace initially stated Kate wouldn’t return to public life until after Easter, some media outlets pinpointed a June return. A royal editor believes the princess is being “bullied” by the press as the palace is pressured to reveal private health details.

The Princess of Wales is being ‘bullied’ by the press to share health details, says editor

Daily Mail Diary editor Richard Eden believes the press is forcing Kensington Palace to reveal personal details about Kate Middleton’s health and recovery. He shared his thoughts in an edition of the Daily Mail Royals YouTube channel.

“It’s kind of up to her [Kate Middleton], frankly,” Eden said. “If they want to provide photographs or statements saying she’s fine [that’s up to them], stop bullying her.”

He continued, “I feel like there’s so much pressure on her at the moment. Let her recover.”

“Sure, if she was pictured jogging down Kings Road, that’s fine. But when she’s in a car with her mother driving and recovering from a major operation, I don’t think there’s any need.”

Kate Middleton’s recovery is of great interest to royal family followers

Richard Eden believes that Kate Middleton’s recovery and royal family return is of great interest to royal family followers. However, there is a line that should not be crossed regarding the Princess of Wales’ privacy.

“Everyone’s interested. Everyone wants to know how she’s getting on,” Eden claims.

But, no matter how much ownership royal family fans feel over the family, they have a right to keep personal health matters to themselves—particularly Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William, who tend to be private working royals.

“That’s the hard thing,” Eden continued. “Because we know they value their privacy.”

He then discussed a paparazzi photo taken of Kate as a passenger in a car being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. “With a photo like this, there is more pressure on the family [to reveal further health details].”

He concluded, “There shouldn’t be so much pressure on her. Just leave her be.”

Where is Kate Middleton today?

Kate Middleton photographed in 2022 on the Buckingham Palace balcony | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is reportedly recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. She shares the home with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

While little information is known about Kate’s recovery, Prince William revealed that she is well being cared for. He shared that news during a royal investiture ceremony in February.

Details regarding the Princess of Wales’ recovery at home were revealed in a LinkedIn post by Trish Spruce, associate director of international recruitment at Yeovil International Recruitment. She shared what William said about his wife’s health as she received her MBE medal.

“What an amazing experience! The castle was just breathtaking, and everyone was so lovely to us, and we were just in awe of everything. Prince William said that Catherine had two Filipino nurses looking after her, and they were amazing and kind.”

Kate Middleton is expected to return to her royal duties sometime after the Easter holiday.