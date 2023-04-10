Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles Rebuff Meghan Markle’s Claim of Royal Fashion Rules: ‘Calm’ and ‘Authority’ Says Color Psychologist

A color psychologist suggest Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles sent a subtle message to Meghan Markle with their choice of Easter outfits. Wearing strikingly similar shades of blue, the women appeared to rebuff a claim by Markle about how senior royals must dress during Easter services at St. George’s Chapel.

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Camilla Parker Bowles | Kirsty Wigglesworth /Max Mumby/Getty Images

Meghan Markle once claimed royal family members could not wear the same color

In the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed their experiences as members of the House of Windsor. Markle shared her take on the fashion choices she made while standing alongside her husband, Prince Harry, at royal events.

Meghan Markle claimed she had to wear muted colors like beige, knowing other royals would dress more brightly. “Most of the time that I was in the U.K., I rarely wore color—there was thought in that,” she said per Newsweek.

Markle continued, “To my understanding, you can’t ever wear the same color as her majesty if there’s a group event, but then you also shouldn’t be wearing the same color as one of the other more senior members of the family. There was no version of me joining this family and me not doing everything I could to fit in,” the duchess said of trying not to “stand out.”

However, both Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles, as well as other members of the royal family, wore different shades of blue during an Easter church outing. All the family members dressed in this standout hue appear to be in direct contrast to Markle’s remarks.

Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles appeared to rebuff Meghan Markle’s royal family dress code claim on Easter

Camilla Parker Bowles, Kate Middleton, and Meghan Markle attend 2018’s Trooping the Color parade | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Color psychologist Lee Chambers discussed Kate Middleton and Camilla Parker Bowles’ Easter looks to The Daily Mail. The royals appeared united in shades of blue, representing “calm” and “authority,” he said.

‘With Camilla to be crowned Queen, it is no surprise to see her dressed in royal and navy shades of blue,” Chambers said. “Blue carries a historical symbolism of nobility and status. This still makes it a strong royal statement color to this day.”

He continued, “In addition, blue conveys that the wearer has a calm, reassured confidence, and its associations with trustworthiness and loyalty are qualities that Queen Camilla will want to send as a message during this time.”

Therefore, the family may be signaling a united front by foregoing the fashion rules Markle commented on in the Netflix series. However, the palace has not confirmed Chambers’ claims regarding the royal family’s latest fashion choices.

Kate Middleton repurposed a previously worn dress for Easter services

✝️ Members of the Royal Family attended the Easter Mattins service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor this morning. pic.twitter.com/gd21cuZUH1 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2023

For Easter services, Kate Middleton wore a royal blue coat dress. Per Harper’s Bazaar, the Princess of Wales dress was made by Catherine Walker. She accessorized with a Lock and Co. hat.

Middleton completed her look with nude pumps, a royal blue clutch, and gold and sapphire drop earrings. The Princess of Wales previously wore the dress in March 2022 for the Commonwealth Service. At that time, Middleton added navy blue pumps for a head-to-toe color block.

The remainder of the royal family wore different variations of the color blue to church services. Middleton’s children, Prince George and Prince Louis, both wore different shades of the hue, as did her husband, Prince William.

Princess Charlotte layered a navy coat over a blue-and-white floral dress. She paired blue tights and black Mary Jane shoes with her ensemble. Camilla Parker Bowels also wore blue, as did her husband, King Charles III.

The 2023 Easter service was the first since the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. It was Prince Louis’ first time at this particular religious event with his family.