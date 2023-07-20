'Shouldn't they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales?' a royal expert asked regarding photos of Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz with Kate Middleton at Wimbledon.

To stand or not to stand, that is the question. Or at least it might’ve been when Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz crossed paths with Kate Middleton in the royal box at Wimbledon. A royal expert, however, feels it wasn’t even a question. The actors, they argued, should’ve stood to greet the Princess of Wales.

Wimbledon’s Centre Court overflowed with celebrities and royalty alike at the championship match on July 16, 2023. Kate and Prince William brought along their two oldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. The Wales family, minus 5-year-old Prince Louis, of course, sat in the front row of the royal box.

In addition to photos showing the foursome cheering, cameras also snapped an image of Kate standing nearby a seated Craig and Weisz. Discussing the photo in a July 18 Instagram post, royal expert Richard Eden explained why the photo didn’t sit right — get it? — with him.

“This photograph makes me uneasy,” Eden began the caption. “While there may not have been space for Rachel Weisz to curtsy or Daniel Craig to bow, shouldn’t they have at least stood up to greet the Princess of Wales?”

Craig, who appeared in a 2012 video with the late Queen Elizabeth II, “could have even gone mad and removed his sunglasses,” Eden concluded alongside a sunglasses emoji.

Standing to greet Kate at Wimbledon would’ve been ‘basic courtesy’ for the actors

Eden, the Daily Mail’s Diary Editor, also discussed his feelings on the photo of Kate, Weisz, and Craig at Wimbledon with the outlet.

“Even if you’re Hollywood royalty,” Eden said, “it would be basic courtesy to stand up when someone comes over to talk to you, whoever they are. When that person is our future queen, it’s even more important.”

Eden continued, saying that although Kate’s not queen yet, she should get the “same courtesy.”

“I understand that these days people tend to bow and curtsy only for the monarch,” the expert said. “I think that’s a shame. In my opinion, they should extend the same courtesy to our future queen.”

“It’s certainly not a mistake that James Bond would have made when he was on His Majesty’s Secret Service,” Eden added, referring to Craig’s role as the 007 agent.

As noted by the outlet, Happy Valley star James Norton stood to greet Kate at Wimbledon.

Tennis players bowed to Kate Middleton as she handed out trophies at Wimbledon same day as Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz photo

Kate, a regular at Wimbledon thanks to her status as the Club’s president, was also on the receiving end of at least two bows. Following the men’s singles final, the winner and runner-up — Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic — both bowed to Kate when she handed them their prizes.

However, up until that point, tennis players weren’t seen acknowledging Kate, or any other royals, at Centre Court. Rather, Kate made multiple visits to the tournament before the July 16 final sans any curtsies or bows. The reason: a 2003 change to the rules that made it up to the players.