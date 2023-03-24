Kate Middleton Is ‘Every Inch the Businesswoman’ and ‘Not Afraid to Push Boundaries,’ Says Royal Expert

Kate Middleton continues to shine in her role as the new Princess of Wales. A royal expert says Kate took charge and successfully communicated her vision for her early childhood initiative. Here’s what the expert had to say about the princess’ presentation.

Kate Middleton’s ‘confidence shines through’

Royal expert Darren Stanton says the Princess of Wales exudes confidence during her latest royal engagement. She recently gave a speech to promote her early childhood development initiative. Stanton says Kate appeared self-assured.

“Straight off the bat, we see a very confident Kate, dressed powerfully in a tailored white jacket, as she arrived at her business engagement,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Casino. “Kate is mindful of the colors she wears and chooses them to match the tone of the event she is attending.”

Stanton says Kate usually wears white when she doesn’t want to take too much attention away from others during an event. She wants to make sure everyone gets an equal amount of attention.

“She usually wears white whenever she is attending a solemn service, say a charity event, or hospital event, and this event was no exception,” says Stanton. “Cautious and conscious of being at the center of the spotlight, Kate strategically wears muted colors when she wants to blend in with her peers and be seen as their equal.”

The Princess of Wales is ‘not afraid to push boundaries’

Stanton also says Kate doesn’t shy away from pushing the envelope. When she truly believes in a cause, she is willing to do whatever it takes to accomplish her goal.

“When Kate heads inside and joins the meeting, we see her clearly make a joke at one point. You’ll notice that Kate is matching and mirroring some of the other attendees in that she and another lady, Amanda Blanc, were both pictured with their heads tilted to one side. Given Amanda’s facial expression, it’s clear she has taken the lead from Kate.”

Stanton continues, “When someone initiates a head tilt in this context, it’s generally revealing they have been a little mischievous or naughty. It suggests Kate isn’t afraid to be playful when in the company of others and generate laughter among those she meets. She is not afraid to push the boundaries.”

Kate Middleton is a ‘businesswoman’ who ‘can hold her own personally and professionally’

Stanton says Kate has become a polished “businesswoman” who can navigate initiatives and royal engagements without Prince William’s help. According to Stanton, the Princess of Wales is a skilled communicator.

“Down to business, we see a very professional version of Kate as she stood at the podium delivering her address, says Stanton. “She holds a strong posture here, with her shoulders back, and looks every inch the businesswoman. It shows how Kate is definitely not a one-hit wonder. She has the skills and acumen to talk to people from all walks of life, including CEOs of major multinational companies.”

Stanton adds, “Her title aside, Kate comes across as a woman who is confident, keen to impress, and passionate about what she is talking about. Her solo appearance today also demonstrates that she doesn’t need to be joined at the hip with William and can very much hold her own both personally and professionally.”

