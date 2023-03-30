Kate Middleton Follows Simple Rule to Keep Her Iconic Engagement Ring Safe From Thieves

One of the most famous and recognizable pieces of jewelry in the royal family is the engagement ring worn by the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton). The ring, which once belonged to Prince William’s late mother Princess Diana, is a stunning 12-carat oval Ceylon sapphire set in 18-carat white gold and surrounded by 14 solitaire diamonds.

Because of its history and value, the ring is certainly a piece of jewelry that could be targeted by thieves. The royals, of course, recognize that and have one simple mantra they go by for keeping it safe.

Kate Middleton joins a boat trip on Lake Windermere with Holocaust survivors | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Where Prince William had the ring just before he proposed

In their first joint video following their engagement, Prince William explained that he had planned to propose to his longtime girlfriend while on vacation in Africa and brought the ring with him in a knapsack.

Lauren Kiehna, historian and editor of The Court Jeweller, said: “William seems to have been a little less worried since he famously carried the ring in his backpack when they went to Kenya for the proposal. The royals travel with security. We know they’re usually extra careful about how they travel with any valuables. It’s all a bit cloak and dagger, wouldn’t we love to know more?”

Where the royals believe is the safest place for an engagement ring

Fans don’t know much about where the ring is stored or how it’s cared for when it’s out of sight.

Kiehna told the Royally Obsessed podcast: “Royals are pretty tight-lipped about the day-to-day locations and routines regarding their jewelry. Royal jewelry pieces have been the target of thieves for generations … It’s happened in recent memory too. The Norwegian royals had heirloom jewels stolen from Garrard in broad daylight in 1995. And you might remember Fergie had diamonds stolen by a baggage handler when she flew from New York to the U.K. in the ’90s.

“We generally know there are safe places for jewelry storage in most royal residences. We also know Kate has been at least a little concerned about the safety of her ring in the past. She even mentioned it in their engagement interview.”

During that same episode, a source shared the rule all royal ladies follow revealing: “The royals follow a mantra that the safest place for a ring when traveling is on the hand.”

A close-up of Kate Middleton’s engagement ring as she poses for photographs with Prince William | Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images

William does not wear his wedding ring

The Prince of Wales doesn’t have to worry about his wedding band because he doesn’t wear it.

Many royal fans have wondered why we don’t see him sporting his wedding ring. Well the reason is because he doesn’t like wearing any jewelry.

As a St. James Palace aide previously told the Daily Mail, “It was something the couple discussed, but Prince William isn’t one for jewelry — he doesn’t even wear a signet ring — and decided he didn’t want to. It really is just down to personal preference.”