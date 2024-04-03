The Princess of Wales may have waited to reveal personal health information but her hands may have been forced.

Kate Middleton was “forced” to reveal her cancer diagnosis. A “leak” was reportedly behind the Princess of Wales’ decision to speak about her health crisis, claims a royal commentator.

‘Not a coincidence’ Kate Middleton revealed cancer diagnosis

Afua Hagen discussed Kate Middleton’s decision to reveal her cancer diagnosis in a videotaped statement. The Princess of Wales released a video where she revealed her health struggles on March 22, 2024.

Hagen believes Kensington Palace rushed to get ahead of the news before others spread it. The following is her commentary regarding the situation.

“I think, to be honest, the Princess of Wales would have preferred to tell the world about her cancer diagnosis perhaps when she was ready to do some campaigning about it and when she was back working in the public sphere,” Afua Hagen told Talk TV. “Now, I don’t think it’s a coincidence that in the weeks leading up to her announcement, we did have the story of someone trying to breach records at The London Clinic by accessing her private information.”

“Then, a few days later, we learned more about her health information. I don’t think that’s a coincidence,” Hagen continued.

“I don’t know this as a fact, but perhaps there was a danger that this information would be leaked another way, so they got ahead of the story. They took control of the narrative.”

The London Clinic data breach reportedly happened in January

Less than one week before Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, news of a data breach at The London Clinic was revealed. The breach occurred when upwards of three people attempted to view the Princess of Wales’s private health records.

Afua Hagen told Talk TV, “It was thought that this data breach perhaps happened in January. Why were we finding out six to eight weeks later?”

“In the week before the Princess of Wales told us her cancer diagnosis on March 22, we were told there were three people under investigation. If one or all of them accessed her data, there would be criminal charges because that’s a data breach. If that has been broken, there could be serious consequences.”

Hagen continued, “There has been some critically poor crisis management by Kensington Palace within this episode, from start to finish. Leaving this information vacuum and thinking we would be OK with that.”

She concluded, “Not getting ahead of the curve. The Princess of Wales was thrown under the bus regarding the apology with the photoshop picture. It should have never gone out in the first place.”

Why did Kate Middleton wait to reveal her cancer diagnosis?

It appears that Kate Middleton waited to reveal her cancer diagnosis until her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, were on Easter break from school. This general thought was reinforced by Afua Hagen.

“We do know that because of her three children, Charlotte, George, and Louis, she wanted to take the time to tell them when she was good and ready. That was toward the Easter holidays to let them know so they could take time as a family to process that information,” Hagen deduced.

“In terms of telling the wider world, she would have liked to have waited. But there was a certain amount of pressure,” the commentator continued. “I don’t think it was all the conspiracy theories floating around on social media. I think it was more about this data breach than anything. Their hands were forced in some way.”

Kate Middleton is currently being treated for an undisclosed type of cancer.