Kate Middleton has done so much for early childhood development, but during a recent discussion with young mothers, she was surprised to hear a little baby's burp.

Kate Middleton, now known as the Princess of Wales, has found herself in plenty of interesting situations since stepping into the public eye. While the princess always tries to have smooth outings, occasionally, something goes amiss, whether it’s a wardrobe malfunction at an unexpected moment or some other unanticipated accident. But she’s only human, and thankfully, she rolls with the punches.

This was also the case when Kate was speaking with young mothers only to be interrupted by a baby’s loud — but adorable — burp.

Kate Middleton | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton had a sweet reaction to a baby’s loud burp

Kate has made the youth one of her big focuses as she prepares to step into the role of queen alongside her husband, Prince William. From mental health to physical wellness and education, Kate is often meeting with young children, parents, and families to talk about the future of little kids.

In June 2023, Kate was visiting with young moms at Riversley Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, England, to speak with those who had participated in a study she was working on through childhood foundation. According to Express, a 10-week-old baby was in the room with his mother when he let out a large burp in the middle of Kate’s conversation. However, the princess was anything but upset. Instead, she turned to the baby and said, “Well done, you!” while laughing. Kate also added a comment about how parents “spend ages” getting their little ones to properly burp, and she seemed unfazed — and even entertained — by the adorable interruption.

In a funny afterthought, the baby’s mother said she was worried her child would get sick right in front of Kate. “I thought, ‘please don’t vomit on the princess,’ but luckily it was only a burp,” she said.

Kate Middleton visited Riversley Park Children’s Centre in June 2023 | Phil Noble/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton has worked hard on childhood development

Kate has not been shy about her dedication to early childhood development; she even created the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as a way of focusing more resources on helping Britain’s children in their first five years of life.

Back in 2022, Kate wrote an op-ed for The Telegraph, where she spoke about the opportunity to home in on a child’s first five years and how those formative years make a difference in the child’s life up through adulthood. “if we are going to create a healthier and happier society for future generations, we must start by understanding and acknowledging the unique importance of the first five years of life,” the princess wrote.

Kate continues to make an effort with furthering the focus on childhood development throughout the United Kingdom; she also launched a survey last year that she encouraged Brits to take about childhood development and has used it to gauge direction for how she plans to make an impact. Of course, when dealing with babies, she might have to learn to expect the occasional mid-speech burp, but it’s not so bad as long as it’s helping a greater cause.