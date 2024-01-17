The Princess of Wales was scheduled for surgery and will be recovering for some time, says Kensington Palace.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was hospitalized for a “planned” abdominal surgery and will remain there throughout her recovery. The senior royal’s procedure was scheduled, per Kensington Palace. However, they provided few details regarding the circumstances as to why Kate was hospitalized.

Kate Middleton is currently in the hospital and will remain there for almost 2 weeks

A statement from Kensington Palace, posted to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page, reveals few details as to why Kate Middleton was hospitalized and had to have surgery.

Kate underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” at The London Clinic on Jan. 16. The surgery was successful, but details remain scarce.

“The surgery was successful. It is expected that she will remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery,” the statement said. “Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Kate Middleton postpones upcoming engagements while the palace asks for privacy

Kate Middleton’s hospitalization will last upwards of two weeks. She will recover at home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The statement revealed the Princess of Wales was “unlikely” to return to her duties as a senior royal before the Easter holiday.

That places the timeline around the last day of March 2024. That means Kate will be recovering from her surgery for around two months.

However, the palace added that while they understood the interest in the princess’ health, they hope the public will allow her to recover peacefully. The royal family maintains her medical information remains private.

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible. And her wish that her personal medical information remains private,” the statement reads.

“Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share,” the statement concluded. “The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

Prince William is reportedly cutting back on his royal duties while the princess recovers

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, and Prince Louis on Christmas Day, 2023 | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

It’s expected that Prince William will cut back on his royal duties while Kate Middleton recovers at home. The Prince of Wales has canceled his public engagements while his wife remains hospitalized. He will assist her throughout her home recovery.

Kate last appeared publicly alongside William and the royal family as they made their walk to St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk on Christmas Day. She was photographed with the couple’s three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.