Kate Middleton Ignores Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Noise’ to Focus on Her ‘Life’s Work,’ Royal Expert Says

Kate Middleton isn’t about the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drama. A royal expert looked at how the Princess of Wales is fully focused on her “life’s work” rather than concerning herself with Harry’s memoir or the Sussexes’ recent Netflix documentary.

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton ignores the Prince Harry ‘Spare’ drama

Prince Harry made a number of claims about Kate in his memoir Spare, which included all the bridesmaid dress drama with Meghan Markle.

Kate has more important things on her mind, having recently launched the “Shaping Us” initiative about the early years of a child’s development. Her focus is clearly on the new campaign, which is her “life’s work.”

The Mirror’s royal editor Russell Myers looked at how Kate is ignoring any drama, explaining on True Royalty TV’s The Royal Beat, “I was speaking to someone at the palace when [Spare] was kicking off and we knew that [Shaping Us] was about to be launched.”

He continued, “And they said, ‘listen, [Spare] is in the past, [the Waleses] have totally ignored it.’”

Myers admitted it’s not possible to completely ignore Harry’s claims but the royal family is pressing forward without giving it attention. “I’m sure they can’t ignore it completely, but it’s all very much a part of, ‘This is what we’re here for. The noise from coming across the pond is something altogether entirely different.’”

Myers noted the success of Kate’s initiative. “And you can’t confuse the two of them, because [Shaping Us] has been a great success over the last few days.”

He noted, “The palace has described [Shaping Us] as [Kate]’s life’s work. And when you ask them what she does on a day-to-day basis, it’s very much a lot of reading, a lot of research.”

Kate Middleton recently announced her new campaign

In a letter, Kate announced the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood‘s campaign and explained the importance of recognizing how early childhood shapes our lives.

She emphasized her commitment to the initiative. “We currently spend much more of our time and energy on later life,” she said in the letter. “I am absolutely determined that this long-term campaign is going to change that. It will start by highlighting how we develop during early childhood and why these years matter so much in terms of shaping who we become.”

She also wrote, “We all need to know the critical importance of our early childhood. They really are years like no other in our lives. I urge everyone reading this to take the opportunity to learn more about this incredible time of life, to think back to your own childhood and how it shaped you, and most importantly, to ask yourselves what you can do to make the world a more supportive and loving place for our children.”

Kate added, “Because healthy, happy children shape a healthy, happy future.”

Expert says Kate ‘doesn’t do drama’

Royal expert Katie Nicholl shared her thoughts on Kate’s appearances following the claims Prince Harry made about her, including how Kate got upset when Meghan Markle joked she had “baby brain.”

Kate seemed to ignore the negativity and put duty first, Nicholl said.

“She’s doing a job that not only puts a smile on her face, but brings smiles to the faces of others,” Nicholl told OK! magazine.

The royal expert added, “She doesn’t do drama and she never has. She’s leading by example and putting duty before herself.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.