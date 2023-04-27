Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Never Had a ‘Falling out’ Because the ‘Relationship … Was Never Really There’ Expert Says

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle were two women who the public thought would form a close bond over their unique lifestyles. After all, it’s not every day that one marries into the highest-profile royal family in the world. However, the fairytale didn’t quite happen like that. Shortly before Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, rumors started to swirl that Meghan and Kate were in the midst of a falling out — a situation that has hardly improved in the five years since Meghan and Harry tied the knot.

Still, one royal expert says the feud never existed — but mostly because there was never a relationship that could fall apart.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon in 2018 | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have hardly made any appearances together

While the two women have attended countless royal events, they hardly ever stepped out just the two of them during Meghan’s time as a working royal. The women’s most-notable appearance occurred during Wimbledon, which they attended together back in 2018 and 2019. While the two appeared to get along well, we never saw much more of the then-duchesses out together.

Once Meghan and Harry stepped back from their royal roles in 2020, Kate and Meghan spent hardly any time together outside of necessary public appearances, such as Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 and her funeral later that year. Meghan and Kate did take time together, alongside Prince Harry and Prince William, to do a royal walkabout after the queen’s death.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in 2019 | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Meghan and Kate never had a relationship strong enough to break, expert says

The Duchess of Sussex and Princess of Wales couldn’t have had a falling out — because there was no relationship there to fail. Nick Bullen, a royal expert and founder of True Royalty TV, told Fox News Digital that Kate and Meghan were never close enough to have had a falling out.

“There wasn’t really any relationship between the two of them,” Bullen said. “It was the brothers … who were falling out, not the sisters-in-law, not the wives.”

Bullen went on to say that Meghan and Kate’s different lives led them to drift apart before they ever had a chance of coming together. “Kate is sort of a well-to-do English girl who hadn’t really had many jobs and had married her prince,” Bullen said. “Whereas Meghan was a divorced career woman from LA. They’re just different. So I think the relationship… was never really there as we, as the world, were hoping.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Christmas in 2018 | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

It’s unclear if the two women have spoken outside of events since 2020

Once Meghan and Harry announced their royal departure back in 2020, any relationship Meghan and Kate might have had subsequently ended. Meghan and Harry settled down in California, a 10-hour flight from William and Kate in the United Kingdom, and Meghan recently announced that she will not attend King Charles’ coronation on May 6.

It doesn’t appear that Meghan and Kate have had any correspondence since Meghan’s 2020 exit, outside of the few times Meghan was in the U.K. However, it’s impossible to know whether the women have chatted; perhaps something as simple as a happy birthday message has floated between them, but both of them have remained mum on where their relationship stands.