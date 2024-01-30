The Princess of Wales exited The London Clinic shrouded in secrecy and one royal commentator wonders why

After a two-week hospital stay where she recovered from abdominal surgery, Kate Middleton was released on Jan. 29, 2024. But, the Princess of Wales’ team handled her exit differently from other hospital releases, says a royal commentator. Kate’s hospital farewell significantly differed from her prior “show must go on” exits.

Kate Middleton left The London Clinic shrouded in secrecy

On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace announced that Kate Middleton had undergone “planned” abdominal surgery and was recovering for two weeks at The London Clinic. Details were scarce as to why the Princess of Wales was hospitalized, other than information released by the palace.

Then, just as quietly, Kate exited the hospital, shrouded in secrecy. With the amount of attention focused on the future queen of the United Kingdom, one royal commentator was stumped as to how Kate managed to leave the facility without one photograph snapped.

“This week, the royal show in London has come to a grinding halt with Kensington Palace having winkled the princess out of the Clinic and back to the Waleses’ Adelaide Cottage without a single snapper getting even one blurry frame of blob-shaped Kate in a back seat,” Daniela Elser of News.com.au writes.

She continued, “It’s a logistical feat that is MI5-worthy. But what concerns you and I here is what this subterfuge means.”

Kate Middleton’s secret exit: Why didn’t she greet photographers?

Whenever Kate Middleton was hospitalized, she greeted photographers outside the hospital. After giving birth to her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, she stood for the required snaps.

Following her hospitalization in 2012 for hyperemesis gravidarum, an acute form of morning sickness, Kate also met well-wishers outside before heading home. Therefore, Daniela Elser wonders, “Why no piccie?”

Her remarks continue, “Why didn’t we see Kate briefly waving at a hand-picked photographer? With such a shot, public anxieties would be allayed, and some cheery front pages praising her pluckiness would spring forth.”

Elser wrote, “The Princess of Wales would seem to have been spirited out some back door. But the absence of a similar Kate shot leaves something of a void. A noticeable one that departs from the princess’ previous handling of medical moments.”

She concluded, “No one wants the world to see them looking baggy-eyed, peaky, or downright poorly, but let’s imagine that such a photo did come out. I personally don’t think it would be all that bad, a nice bit of humanizing of a woman who generally exudes a certain disconcerting degree of perfection.”

The Princess of Wales is making ‘good progress’ after surgery

In an Instagram post, Kensington Palace shared details regarding Kate Middleton’s recovery from surgery. It tried to answer some questions surrounding her health struggles.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” the statement begins.

“The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well-wishes they have received from around the world,” the statement concluded.

Kate Middleton will continue to recover at home for the foreseeable future. She is not expected to return to public life until after easter, placing the timeline at April 2024.