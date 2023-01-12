Kate Middleton Named the Most Stylish Member of the Royal Family — Here Are the Princess of Wales’ Most Sought-After Looks of All Time

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was recently named the most stylish royal based on Google search trends. It really should come as no surprise that the 41-year-old is on the top of the royal fashion influencer list, and the data makes it clear that her looks are in high demand.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton | Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s fashion gets millions of searches every month

According to the recent royal trend report from Pretty Little Thing, the Princess of Wales is “the most stylish royal with 8,322,577 engagements from articles referring to her style, outfits, and overall fashion.”

The term “Kate Middleton dupes” gets almost 15,000 searches a month on its own, as royal fans have been on the lookout for a dupe of Kate’s elegant Bardot dress that she wore to the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick.

“Ever since her introduction into the Royal family, Kate Middleton has made a vast impression on the fashion industry, well known for her timeless style and sophisticated outfits. These findings demonstrate Kate’s ability to inspire fashion choices up and down the country, with the British public rushing to take inspiration from her tasteful wardrobe,” said a spokesperson for Karen Millen.

The Princess of Wales most sought-after looks of all time

More than a decade after her wedding with Prince William — which took place in April 2011 — Kate’s iconic lace wedding gown designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen is still her most searched-for royal outfit. Going into 2023, this dress still gets 60,500 monthly searches. Which makes it her most popular look of all time.

Royal fans are looking for more than clothing, though. Kate’s princess hair gets 14,800 monthly searches, with “Kate Middleton updo” getting 1,000 searches on its own.

When it comes to jewelry, fans still can’t get enough of Kate’s engagement ring. It is by far her most-searched piece, with 14,800 monthly inquiries. The iconic sapphire and diamond ring once belonged to William’s late mother, Princess Diana. He gave it to Kate (thanks to Prince Harry, who inherited the ring), and it represented her “something blue” at her wedding.

Kate Middleton’s most popular looks of 2022

Kate’s wedding dress and engagement ring still get a ton of attention, but she also rocked some popular looks this past year. According to the fashion experts at Karen Millen, Kate’s black Alexander McQueen coat dress that she wore to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was her most popular look of 2022. Searches soared 233 percent above average for the term “Kate Middleton dress” at that time.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales paired the coat dress with a veiled hat, stilettos, and pearl jewelry from the late queen’s collection.

Kate’s second-most influential dress of the year was a floral blue Tory Burch outfit that she wore on her royal Caribbean tour with Prince William in honor of the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The official name of the summer dress was “Painted Roses,” and it featured a floral pattern with red, white, and blue details to reflect the Belize flag.

Rounding out Kate’s top three looks of 2022 was her black Jenny Packham dress, which she wore on a walkaround tribute to the late Queen at Windsor Castle. Kate paired that dress with pearl earrings, black tights, and black heels.