Kate Middleton and Prince William Have ‘Embraced’ Their New Roles Says Body Language Expert

Kate Middleton and Prince William became the Prince and Princess of Wales in 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. A body language expert says Kate and William are fully embracing their new roles. Here’s what he had to say.

Prince William has a ‘different level of confidence’

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William is more confident than before, according to body language expert Darren Stanton. He says William’s confidence can be seen through his posture and hand placement.

“Since becoming the Prince of Wales, William has also begun to exude a whole different level of confidence, including the way he walks in his posture and what he does with his hands,” says Stanton on behalf of Slingo. “He no longer places them inside his jacket, as he once did in previous years, which is a self-reassurance gesture.”

Adds Stanton, “Also, he no longer plays with his cufflinks like his father, King Charles. William has clearly embraced his new role, which has provided him with a higher level of confidence.”

Kate Middleton is ‘embracing and developing into her new role’

Kate Middleton | Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate seamlessly assumed her new role as Princess of Wales. Stanton says she appears confident and uses “open” gestures, demonstrating self-assurance.

“While analyzing pictures of Kate at the food bank, she appeared dominant with her gestures, including pointing as she spoke to people,” says Stanton. “Her body language also seemed very open.”

Both Kate and William adjusted their gestures. Stanton noticed that Kate’s hand placements are different.

“Just like William, Kate also adopted self-reassuring gestures in the past,” says Stanton. “She used to place her hands on top of the other in front of her, almost like a defensive gesture, but we have not seen that gesture displayed for many months. Kate and William have both clearly embraced and developed into their new roles. They both appear so much more confident with their public persona and engaging with the public.”

Kate has embraced her future role as queen

Kate appears comfortable with her future role as queen. Stanton says it’s clear the Princess of Wales is ready for what lies ahead.

“Since becoming Princess of Wales, Kate’s body language has definitely changed,” says Stanton on behalf of Betfair Casino. “It’s almost as though she has fully embraced the idea that she is going to be queen. It’s obvious that it’s a position she holds in high regard since it was also Princess Diana’s title.”

Stanton continues, “For lots of people the pressure of the media and attending royal events would cause sleepless nights and stress. However, Kate has in fact shown a different approach as she appears a lot more confident. She now communicates on an even deeper level and leaves a lasting impression with all that she encounters.”

The Princess of Wales is acting like a ‘leading royal’

Body language expert Judi James says Kate is behaving more like a “leading royal” instead of just the wife of Prince William. Before, Kate seemed hesitant during royal engagements, but that hesitance is slowly fading.

“For years Kate has tended to wear the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future King, but now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal in her own right,” James tells Express.

“She is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and her filmed addresses, speeches, and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have.”

