A royal commentator claims Kate Middleton and Prince George are sticking to an outdated royal playbook despite trying to be modern parents.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are regularly praised for their hands-on parenting techniques. Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, appear to have always been put first in their lives. However, one royal commentator believes the Prince and Princess of Wales are “failing” their eldest child by continuing one outdated royal tradition.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis at Trooping the Color 2023 | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly ‘failing’ Prince George

For generations, royal children were schooled at home. However, in 1956, King Charles became the first heir to the throne to set foot inside a school building. First, Charles attended London’s Hill House School, followed by Cheam, a boarding school in Berkshire, and Gordonstoun in northern Scotland.

As a father, Charles believed boarding school would be best for his and Princess Diana’s sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. Both were sent to Ludgrove School before going to the famous Eton College. Both began boarding at age 8.

However, at almost 10 years old, Prince George remains at Lambrook School in Windsor and lives at home. That situation could soon change, claims a royal commentator.

Daniela Elser, for News.com.au, says it appears Prince George may be sent to Eton, following in his father’s footsteps. “How bloody disappointing,” she wrote of Kate and William, who famously raised their children more modernly than previous royal family members.

“So to go to all of these lengths and then just happily fill out the Eton enrolment forms feels somewhat hypocritical,” Elser wrote. “I also think it’s doing George a huge disservice and will fail to prepare him to be a modern king.”

A royal commentator says sending Prince George to boarding school does him a disservice

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, Princess Charlotte on their first day of school in 2022 | Jonathan Brady/ Pool/Getty Images

Daniela Elser believes that if the Prince and Princess of Wales choose the boarding school route for their eldest son, it would be doing him a disservice. Eton was founded by King Henry VI in 1440.

“If he does attend Eton, he will be educated and surrounded by a very narrow segment of predominantly white teenage boys. All hail from similarly extremely wealthy backgrounds,” Elser wrote. She also noted the current fees for the school are currently around $87K a year.

Elser explained that if the couple is raising their children to understand the world outside of royal life, Eton might not be the way to go. She quoted a 2020 figure from The New York Times, which claimed six percent of Eton’s student body was black. Less than 1 in 5 five boys at Eton were black, Asian, and from minority ethnic backgrounds.

“What a way to prepare him to be the head of state of a country with such a multicultural, ethnically diverse population,” Elser criticized. “There are other options open to William and Kate. These would be much more in line with their supposed sharing, caring, contemporary ethos.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William shouldn’t send their son to Eton for a second key reason, says a commentator

Prince George’s current school is a 15-minute from his family home, Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. At the end of the school day, George returns home to his parents, brother, and sister.

However, Eton would force George to try and navigate the world out from under Kate and William’s wings. Surprisingly, the school is only 20 minutes away from the family abode.

“Here’s the ridiculous part if William and Kate send George to board at Eton. The school is less than a 20-minute walk from their Windsor home,” royal commentator Daniela Elser explains.

The couple, who had, thus far, appeared they were taking a more hands-on role than other royal parents. The idea of sending the future king of the United Kingdom to Eton seems to contradict their thus-far parenting style. “What a way to make the Prince and Princess of Wales seem like hands-on modern parents,” Elser declared.

Thus far, there has been no official word from Buckingham Palace on whether or not Prince George has been officially enrolled in Eton College. George, Charlotte, and Lous are currently on their summer break from school.