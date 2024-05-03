The Prince and Princess of Wales fiercely guarded their privacy, but a royal pal is speaking out about their struggles.

One insider is speaking out as the royal family remains tight-lipped about Kate Middleton‘s health issues. Amaia Arrieta, the children’s wear designer whose clothing has been seen on Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, believes Kate Middleton and Prince William are “going through hell,” saying she’s “heartbroken” over the Princess’ health.

Amaia Arrieta shares concern for Kate Middleton

The Telegraph reported on Amaia Arrieta’s connection to the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children. Their story focused primarily on what it was like for Arrieta to dress the royal children.

However, within her interview, Arrieta revealed her true feelings about the past several months as Kate Middleton battles cancer. During this time, the senior royals have fiercely guarded her privacy, holding it together for the sake of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Arrieta spoke out on her connection with the Waleses, saying that dressing the royal children “gives me so much pride. I really do care about how they look.”

However, she expressed concern for Kate Middleton and Prince William as they fight against the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis. Arrieta claims she is “heartbroken” for the couple, who celebrated 13 years of marriage in April.

She continued, “I’m heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell.”

Arrieta concluded, “I hope they will be back. It’s really personal.”

There’s always an element of ‘surprise’ when Kate Middleton and Prince William’s kids wear her designs

Amaia Arrieta began working with Kate Middleton and Prince William when Prince George was a baby. She told The Telegraph there is always an element of “surprise” when the royal offspring wear her designs.

“The first time I realized Prince George was wearing one of my designs, I was in Waitrose, and I saw the picture of him on the cover of Hello! Magazine,” Arrieta remembers. “That was a huge moment because they had been coming to us, but you never know if they’ll actually wear it.”

She was also happy to see Princess Charlotte wear a checked skirt from her label Amaia London in a Mother’s Day photo alongside her siblings and Kate Middleton. Prince Louis was dressed in an Amaia shirt in an image released by the family for his 6th birthday last week.

“They have put the traditional and classical way of dressing children on the map. I don’t think they look old-fashioned,” said Arrieta of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Is it easy to dress members of the royal family?

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton photographed in 2023 | Samir Hussein/WireImage

At this moment, Amaia Arrieta believes that Kate Middleton and Prince William may face only a few challenges when dressing their children in the public eye. While behind closed doors, the children may wear a more relaxed style of clothing, in public, they are expected to look a certain way.

Arrieta says that she is often given a short window of opportunity to gather clothing items for the royal family. Then, it is a waiting game to see if any of her designs are worn publicly after working closely with the children’s current nanny, Maria Borrallo.

“It’s often a very tight deadline. We would do anything for them. The children always look amazing in the end,” she said proudly.

However, Arrieta believes that while the children are compliant now when it comes to dressing a certain way publicly, the Prince and Princess of Wales may face more challenges as they grow older. Like all young adults, they’ll want to express themselves through clothing.

Arrieta says, “Once they get older, the kids get to choose. It’s not the mom who is shopping for them. It’s a big issue when they get a little bit older because they’re in no man’s land; it’s a tricky age.”

Neither Prince William nor Kate Middleton have commented on Arrieta’s remarks.