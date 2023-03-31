Kate Middleton and Prince William Wear Complementary Navy Looks In Recent Photos

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 13, 2023. The royal couple walked into Westminster Abbey in style, and people couldn’t help but notice their stylish complementary navy looks.

(L-R) Prince William and Kate Middleton | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend the Commonwealth Day service with their new titles

Commonwealth Day is an annual commemoration observed by all Commonwealth states on the second Monday of March. It is meant to be a celebration of the strength of the Commonwealth, as it promotes global peace, understanding, and cooperation.

Each year, the royal family attends the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey together. This year, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle away in the United States, the service featured King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate.

Commonwealth Day Service 2023 venue Westminster Abbey, is special for Kate Middleton and Prince Williams as they exchanged their wedding vows at the same place in April 2011https://t.co/txzOo09wsK — IE Lifestyle (@lifestyle_ie) March 16, 2023

But this Commonwealth Day service was quite special for the royal family. It marked Charles’s first celebration as King. And it was the first Commonwealth event William and Kate attended as Prince and Princess of Wales — titles given to them after King Charles III ascended the throne.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s navy Commonwealth Day looks complemented one another

The Prince & Princess of Wales arrive at Westminster Abbey for Commonwealth Day Service (Photo: Getty) pic.twitter.com/mmetL9JW2G — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) March 13, 2023

Kate and Prince William wore complementary navy looks for the Commonwealth Day service this year. William sported a deep navy blue suit with a crisp white shirt and a royal blue tie.

Kate wore an Erdem Pre-Fall 2023 floral deep navy blue peplum blazer with a matching fluted skirt. And to match William, she added a beautiful deep royal blue, wide-brimmed fascinator (hat), deep navy blue suede Gianvito Rossi pumps, a navy Emmy London clutch, and navy gloves.

The Princess of Wales also wore a few significant pieces of jewelry to the event. On her jacket, she sported the Three Feathers Brooch — a diamond, sapphire, and emerald-encrusted family heirloom that features the symbol of the Prince of Wales. It was gifted to Princess Alexandra in 1863 by the Ladies of North Wales and worn by Princess Diana.

Kate also wore Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond double-drop earrings. She wore them on multiple occasions when she was the Princess of Wales. And Kate’s wearing of the earrings is seen as a tribute to her late mother-in-law.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have also matched for other notable events

?The Prince and Princess of Wales have been meeting staff at the new Royal in Liverpool ? #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/ADw75aQ2Lb — North West News (@HeartNWNews) January 12, 2023

Related A Look at the Historic Jewelry Kate Middleton Wore for Commonwealth Day

Prince William and Kate are known for their impeccable style. But the two are also known for coordinating their outfits for special occasions.

In January 2023, the couple stepped out for their first event of the year — a visit to the new Royal Liverpool University Hospital — in matching looks. William wore a navy blue blazer paired with navy pants, a dark green sweater, and a white collared shirt. To match, Kate sported a belted navy turtleneck dress with a Black Tartan jacket which featured the green from William’s sweater.

And while meeting with the staff of the new hospital, William confirmed that their looks were pre-planned. As reported by People, when a nurse stopped to ask the couple about their coordinated outfits. William looked down at his blazer and said, “Yes, I know.”