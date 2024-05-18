Here's the sweet gesture from the Princess of Wales and her children towards another royal family member when they felt left out.

Like many people around the world, the royals have a number of traditions on Christmas Day. One begins with the whole family walking to the morning service on the Sandringham estate and greeting well-wishers as they leave the church.

The last few years fans have been delighted to see Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ (formerly known as Kate Middleton) children join them for the walk. In 2023, a lesser-known member of the family walked to and from the church with the Waleses but didn’t receive much attention from the crowd when they started to greet everyone. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and their mother noticed that and what they did next warmed hearts and has gone viral.

The lesser-known family member who walked with the Waleses on Christmas Day

Mia Tindall, Prince Louis, and Kate Middleton after they attended the Christmas morning church service on the Sandringham estate | Samir Hussein/WireImage

As the Waleses walked to St. Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas morning, Prince Louis was seen holding hands with Mia Tindall who is Princess Anne’s granddaughter and Zara and Mike Tindall’s oldest child. She is also Prince William’s goddaughter.

Mia was seen smiling as fans looked on and cameras clicked away. Her parents weren’t far behind her with their other daughter, Lena. The Tindalls’ son Lucas, who was born in 2021, did not join the walk as he’s still a bit too young to attend the holiday service.

Following the mass, Mia walked next to Princess Charlotte as she began shaking hands with the crowd. Because Prince William, Kate, and their children are some of the most popular royals, many fans rushed to shake hands with them and pass along small gifts and bouquets. While Charlotte smiled and collected flowers from well-wishers, Mia looked a little left out. So Charlotte, Kate, and Prince George did something to change that.

What Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Kate did when no one gave anything to Mia

Kate Middleton gives Mia Tindall a bouquet as they greet well-wishers after the Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

A video posted to TikTok shortly after the annual Christmas Day walk is making the rounds again. It has more than 18,000 views and over 1,300 likes. The video is titled “Sweet moments between Mia, Charlotte, George and Catherine on the Christmas walkabout.”

The text in the video reads: “Mia not receiving flowers from members of the public.” The 28-second clip then shows the Princess of Wales asking Mia if she wants one of the bouquets before handing her one. Princess Charlotte followed suit and gave Mia another bouquet. And while it’s not seen in this particular TikTok video several clips have been posted online that show Prince George also handing Mia flowers he had.

“Such a kind and thoughtful family,” one commenter wrote while another added, “Wonderful family and fantastic children.”

Each time she was handed a bouquet, Mia’s face lit up showing the gestures really made her day.