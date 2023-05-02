Kate Middleton Makes Rare Remark About Princess Diana: She Would Have Been a ‘Brilliant’ Grandmother

During an official royal appearance, Kate Middleton made a rare remark regarding her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. A fan asked a pointed question of the Princess of Wales. This led to a heartfelt response regarding the relationship she believed Diana would have had with her grandchildren.

Kate Middleton thinks Princess Diana would have been ‘brilliant’ as a grandmother | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Kate Middleton opened up about Princess Diana as a grandmother

During a visit to Wales, Kate Middleton was caught on camera as she spoke to royal fans who gathered to greet the prince and princess. Kate engaged with many of her most ardent admirers at Merthyr Tydfil.

Kate rarely discusses the late Princess Diana. Typically, Prince William speaks about his mother rather than his wife, who never met the late princess.

However, one royal follower had a pointed question for the Princess of Wales. They asked about Kate’s stunning sapphire and diamond engagement ring, which once belonged to Diana. A video of the interaction was shared by The Daily Mail.

Kate confirmed the “same ring” belonged to her mother-in-law. She added that she didn’t have to adjust it to fit her finger properly.

“And it was exactly the same size,” Kate shared. “It is very special. What an honor to be able to wear it.”

The Princess of Wales continued, “But sadly, I never got to meet her.” Kate believes Diana would have been a “brilliant” grandmother, and the family “miss her every day.”

How many grandchildren does Princess Diana have?

Thus far, Princess Diana has five grandchildren in total. The Princess of Wales is the mother of two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, the product of her marriage to now-King Charles III. The couple was married for 15 years, from 1981 through 1996.

Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011. The couple welcomed their first child, Prince George, on July 22, 2013. Their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, was born on May 2, 2015. The couple’s third son, Prince Louis, was born on April 23, 2018.

Prince Harry married former American actor Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. The couple has two children. Prince Archie was born on May 6, 2019. The couple’s daughter, Lilibet’s birthdate is June 4, 2021.

Princess Diana always wanted to have more children

Prince William, Princess Diana, and Prince Harry photographed in 1995 | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

A month before her untimely death in 1997, Princess Diana spoke with royal biographer Ingrid Seward. They discussed whether she planned to get married again.

Seward told Express that Harry wanted a sibling. However, Prince William did not want his mother to remarry.

“In June 1997, we discussed if she’d get married again,” Seward claimed. “She said [son Prince] Harry was always asking her to have another baby because he was fed up with being the youngest.”

“But it was a bit difficult, she told him, because she wasn’t married,” Seward continued. “She said she’d love more children and didn’t see herself being single forever. Harry wanted her to get married again, but William didn’t. He wanted Diana to be all there for him.”

Princess Diana died as a result of injuries sustained in a car crash in Paris, France, in August 1997. Her companion Dodi al Fayed and her driver Henri Paul died at the scene. Passenger Trevor Reese-Jones was the only survivor.