Kate Middleton is King Charles' daughter-in-law, and now that he is king, he just gave her three new military titles. Kate is proving that she's looking more and more like the future queen every day.

The royal family is doing some housekeeping. King Charles III, who took over as king immediately following Queen Elizabeth II’s death back in 2022, celebrated his coronation in May 2023. And ever since, he’s been getting the royal family in order. That means changes to the royals’ website, changes to royal titles, new titles, and more.

Charles recently announced plenty of new titles for royal family members, including Princess Kate, who received three new titles of her own.

Kate Middleton | Jack Hill/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton just received three new royal titles

The royal family is very tied into the military. Similarly to how the United States president is the commander in chief, the royals receive honorary titles relating to certain parts of the United Kingdom’s military. Royal titles change pretty much whenever there is a major life milestone. For example, Prince William and Kate Middleton became the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge when they got married. And once Charles took the throne, William and Kate’s titles changed to the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Now, Charles has just made several title changes regarding the military, and Kate added three new titles to her long list of royal names. Kate’s three new military titles are Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm, Colonel-in-Chief of the 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guards, and Royal Honorary Air Commodore of Royal Air Force Coningsby. According to People, Kate’s grandfather was a member of the Royal Air Force, making the new title quite special to her.

Upon giving the new titles, the palace released a statement: “Following His Majesty’s Accession, The King is pleased to announce further military appointments for working Members of the Royal Family,” the announcement said, via Twitter (X). “The new appointments will continue to reflect the close relationship between the Armed Forces and the Royal Family in His Majesty’s reign.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry recently lost his royal title on the royal family’s website

Gasps were heard left and right when news broke that Prince Harry’s “His Royal Majesty” title had been removed from the royal family website, effectively confirming for good that Harry is no longer a working member of the royal family. However, the website simply hadn’t been updated in some time. Harry and Meghan, who both held HRH titles at the time of their royal departure, effectively lost them back in 2020 when they declined to do any more work on behalf of the royal family.

Still, the website hadn’t been fully updated (and there might have been some paperwork on the back end that we didn’t know about), but Harry and Meghan technically lost those titles years ago. Harry was also stripped of his military titles back in 2020. When Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth both died, Harry did not wear his military uniform to either funeral due to no longer having those titles. However, Harry and Meghan still remain the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And once Charles became king, Harry and Meghan’s kids became Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex because they are grandchildren of the king.