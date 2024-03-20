Find out why a royal commentator says even if the Duchess of Sussex tries extending an olive branch to her sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales isn't interested.

There are reports circulating that Meghan Markle has offered an olive branch to the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) as she continues to recover from abdominal surgery. Because these are unconfirmed reports and may just be a way of generating some positive PR for Harry’s wife during a time when people can’t stop talking about Kate, many royal watchers are taking the news with a grain of salt.

However, one royal expert says that even if the reports are true, the princess is not interested in reconciling or accepting any sort of olive branch from the duchess. Read on to find out why.

Prince Harry reportedly pushed Meghan to offer olive branch to her sister-in-law

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Christmas Day Church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate | UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

It’s been a rough few months for the Princess of Wales. After undergoing a serious medical procedure, she needed to cancel all her engagements through March and hasn’t been photographed in public much at all leading to constant speculation and conspiracy theories about her health and well-being.

A March 10 family photo put out by Kensington Palace of the princess and her children was supposed to halt all the rumors and speculation. But it only made things worse after it was revealed that the image was doctored.

Now OK! magazine has reported that sources revealed during this troubling time for Kate, Prince Harry thought it would be a perfect time for Meghan to reach out and offer any support she can.

The source told the publication: “Harry is keen for Meghan to reach out to Kate and lend her support. Harry wants his family to return to the U.K. and he knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate.”

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond gave her take on these reports from anonymous sources and said that even if there was some truth to them the last thing Kate is thinking about now is reconciling with her estranged sister-in-law.

“I don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan — who spent such a very short time in the royal fold — as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support,” Bond opined per OK! “This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now.

“If Meghan felt like sending a hamper of pampering goodies, or flowers, to cheer Kate up, then I expect the gesture would be politely accepted. But I don’t see this latest furor bringing the two women any closer together.”

Kate continues to recover from her surgery at the family’s Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor and is not expected to return to her royal duties until sometime in April.