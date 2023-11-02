Kate Middleton Refuses to Play ‘Peacemaker’ Between Prince William and Prince Harry in This Latest Royal Controversy

Kate Middleton kept the peace between her husband and brother-in-law for many years. But as another royal controversy starts to come to light, the Princess of Wales is refusing to continue to be the one who tries to bring Prince William and Prince Harry together.

The royal family is gearing up for yet another holiday season. Traditionally, the family spends it all together at Sandringham, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not joined in on the celebrations since 2018. Their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have never spent a holiday with the royal family, and it’s once again approaching that time of year where Harry will have to decide if he should spend some time in the United Kingdom.

One thing is for certain, according to one royal expert: Kate Middleton will not be playing peacemaker in this latest situation to plague the royal family. Kate used to once be close with Harry, but that ship has sailed, and she is tired of trying to heal the divide between her husband, Prince William, and his younger brother.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kate Middleton refuses to be the ‘peacemaker’ as the royals try to sort out the holidays

Kate and Harry were once incredibly close. The two have known each other for almost as long as Kate has known William, and Harry used to refer to her as a sister. However, things soured after Harry and Meghan left the family, and Harry opened up about situations involving Kate to the media, which the princess reportedly didn’t like. Now that the holidays are approaching, and the family will once again deal with inevitable drama over whether Harry and Meghan will attend, Kate is avoiding getting involved.

Jennie Bond, a royal commentator, spoke to Fabulous Magazine about where Kate stands with the whole situation. “Catherine has played the peacemaker in the past and has brought William and Harry together, and I think that comes from her own family, and their values,” Bond said, via Express. “But I think she has got to a stage whereby she has had to take a step back … Things have gone too far, and she feels upset and, quite frankly, hurt and insulted.”

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince Harry has shed Kate Middleton in a negative light on various occasions

Kate seems to finally be done with Harry as a brother-in-law, though there is no telling when or if the royal family might reconcile down the road. However, after Harry and Meghan left the family, they brought Kate up on numerous occasions, including when discussing royal life with Oprah Winfrey, as well as in Harry’s memoir, “Spare.” Harry also said in his Netflix documentary that royals tend to marry people who fit a certain “mold” rather than people they truly love, which some took to be a dig at William and Kate’s marriage.

It remains a mystery whether Harry and Meghan will ever join the royals for the holidays again. Archie and Lilibet are getting older, and it’s possible that Harry and Meghan will want them to have a relationship with their cousins across the pond. Plus, Harry and Meghan have so little family that they still speak to, which they might eventually feel isn’t the best way to go through life. But apparently, if there is a chance the Sussexes fly to England for Christmas, it won’t be an outing organized by Kate.