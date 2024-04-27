'I think I've still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips,' Kate Middleton said when discussing what 'everyone' in the British royal family 'teases' her about.

Future queen Kate Middleton isn’t safe from a little teasing courtesy of fellow British royals. The Princess of Wales, who is currently on a break from duties while undergoing preventative chemotherapy, once revealed what “everyone teases” her about behind palace walls. Hint: It’s related to something common for working royals — walkabouts.

Royals used to tease Kate about talking too much on walkabouts

First, what are walkabouts? As the name suggests, they’re when British royals walk about, greeting members of the public.

Kate does them from time to time as part of official appearances. She can be seen posing for the odd selfie or accepting flowers. It turns out that these occasions, Kate revealed in 2016, are the source of some teasing.

“I think there is a real art to walkabouts,” she said in a documentary about Queen Elizabeth II turning 90 (via Express). “Everyone teases me in the family that I spend far too long chatting. So I think I’ve still got to learn a little bit more and pick up a few more tips, I suppose.”

At the time, Kate had five years of experience as an official royal under her belt, or should we say crown. (She married Prince William, the Prince of Wales, in April 2011.) Now, with eight more years of experience, it’s safe to say Kate’s likely got her walkabout skills down.

Although she still gets hurried along on occasion. Cameras spotted William telling Kate to “chop chop” as they greeted the bride and groom at a 2023 Jordan royal family wedding.

Kate also teases other British royals

It seems good-natured teasing is a staple in the royal family. Kate’s not only been on the receiving end of some jokes but she’s also dished them out.

Take, for instance, William and Kate’s 2015 visit to an outdoor education center in Wales. The pair participated in a repelling teambuilding exercise.

As William slowly repelled a steep incline, Kate, his anchor and counterbalance, joked: “How much do you love me?” (via Newsweek). “I quite enjoy this, actually,” Kate went on to say. “For once, I’m in control.”

She’s also gotten cheeky during interviews on everything from being overly competitive to discussing silly nicknames.

Kate now navigates big royal events solo

From getting teased for talking too much to witty banter with William, Kate’s now at a point where she expertly handles events. She can enter a room solo — for an event she’s hosting, no less — and be “assertive” yet “relatable.”

Perhaps the biggest signal came in March 2024 when Kate filmed a video announcing her cancer diagnosis alone. It’s reportedly what she wanted to do, well aware she didn’t need anyone else in the frame for support.

As Kate’s gained more experience and presumably confidence as a British royal, the teasing she once endured about “chatting” on walkabouts for “far too long” has probably quieted. Now, she’s making jokes to ease tension — see her entrance at the 2019 BAFTAs — and getting more relaxed when she’s out and about.