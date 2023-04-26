Kate Middleton Rules Out Having More Children With 6-Word Comment

Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013 followed by Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018. And ever since Louis was born, there’s been speculation about whether Will and Kate would have any more children.

Well for anyone hoping the Waleses were considering baby No. 4, the princess appeared to shut the door on that idea with a comment she made during a visit to The Baby Bank.

Kate Middleton folding clothes during a visit to The Baby Bank in Windsor, England | Jeremy Selwyn – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales helped out at The Baby Bank

On April 24, Kate visited The Baby Bank in Windsor which donates clothes, toys, and other items to vulnerable families.

The princess chatted with several of the bank’s volunteers, local midwives, health visitors, and spoke to the organization’s joint CEOs Rebecca Mistry and Lauren Hall about the charity’s mission.

The mother-of-three then looked over a pile of toys that the manufacturer Mattel had donated and noticed some Buzz Lightyear stuff and told the ladies: “Oh yes, my daughter is a huge fan of Toy Story.”

Kate also brought up children while folding baby clothes with a telling comment.

Kate appeared to shut the door on having more children with comment

While sorting through the clothes donated to infants, Kate remarked about how small they were saying: “It only feels like yesterday that they were this tiny. They do grow so quickly.”

Mistry told her that people often felt broody when they see the tiny baby clothes, before adding: “Whereas I look at them and think I don’t want to go through that again.”

Kate laughed in agreement and then gave a comment that many believe was her way of closing the door for good on all that baby No. 4 talk when she said: “I’ve been there and done that.”

Expert says Kate recently had a ‘poignant’ moment celebrating Prince Louis’ birthday

Someone’s turning 5 tomorrow… ? ?



A very happy birthday to Prince Louis.



? Millie Pilkington pic.twitter.com/XPDP2v7QRJ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2023

The day before Kate visited The Baby Bank Prince Louis turned 5 and according to a body language expert, a photo shared on social media shows a “poignant” moment for the princess as her little one celebrated another birthday. Many other parents can relate to feeling the same way watching their youngest child grow up and become less dependent on them.

Body language expert Judi James told Express that the photo of Kate pushing Louis in wheelbarrow shows “some underlying hints of poignancy as Kate watches her youngest child begin to grow up and become increasingly independent. Kate has chosen to lean into shot, pushing Louis in a wheelbarrow and although this is clearly part of a game they are both enjoying there are enough poignant echoes of the days when she was pushing him in a pram [stroller] to suggest she might be quietly reluctant to see her third and possibly last child grow up too soon.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.