Kate Middleton has been invited to her share of weddings since marrying Prince William -- and she has a secret trick to make sure the bride has their shining moment and Kate remains out of the spotlight.

Kate Middleton shined at her own wedding to Prince William back in April 2011. And since then, she has become one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. With that said, any time the princess goes anywhere, people are quick to obsess over her outfit. And being one of the world’s most popular women, Kate certainly gets invited to plenty of weddings.

Kate does her best not to upstage anyone on their own big day. She even declined to be a bridesmaid at younger sister Pippa’s 2017 wedding so as not to steal the show. And rumor has it that Kate has one special trick to make sure she isn’t the center of attention at another couple’s wedding.

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding | Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images

Kate Middleton often repeats outfits at weddings so people pay less attention to her

If there is one thing Kate has grown to understand as a royal, it’s how much attention she garners. And that means that any time she attends a wedding, the cameras and conversation are always on her. However, Kate has a special trick for limiting the amount of conversation surrounding her: she repeats outfits. Kate tends to re-wear dresses to weddings that she has already worn at other royal events. This way, commentators and guests alike speak less about her and focus more on the bride.

Of course, there are some exceptions to the rule. For example, William and Kate recently attended a royal wedding in Jordan, where Kate sparkled in a pink dress that she had not previously worn. Kate did re-wear a dress coat to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding, Express reports, which she had worn several times before. She did the same for weddings of friends, too, however she did wear a new dress to Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

Kate Middleton at Pippa Middleton’s wedding | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton chose not to be a bridesmaid in Pippa Middleton’s wedding

Surprisingly, Kate wasn’t up at the alter alongside her younger sister when Pippa married James Matthews in 2017. Supposedly, the two sisters agreed that Kate would not be in the wedding party because she didn’t want to upstage her sister on her wedding day. Pippa’s wedding certainly gained a lot of media coverage given Pippa’s royal ties, and Kate probably knew that the cameras would be on her if she accompanied her younger sister.

Kate broke royal tradition, though, on her own wedding day by having Pippa serve as her maid of honor. Traditionally, royals don’t have someone holding the maid of honor title, but Kate and her sister were not raised royalty, and Kate wanted Pippa helping her out on her special day. Kate and Pippa have always had an extremely close relationship, and that continues today. Though Pippa doesn’t have the same royal responsibilities as Kate, the two women still manage to spend plenty of time together. The ladies are also quite close with their younger brother, James Middleton, as well as their parents, Michael and Carole Middleton. Kate and William attended James Middleton’s wedding back in 2021.